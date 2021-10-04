Genshin Impact partners with Razer for themed gaming gear and co-branded products

September 28th marked the one-year anniversary of Genshin Impact, and developer miHoYo decided to celebrate with some in-game anniversary bonuses. Unfortunately, fans were not pleased with the offering, calling out the publisher's overall stinginess. Many players opted to channel that frustration by review bombing the game. Over the last few days, Genshin Impact's rating on Google Play has dropped off quite a bit, as fans used the review system to let miHoYo know how they felt about the game's anniversary. As of this writing, Genshin Impact's score on the platform has dropped to a 3.0 from a 4.6, though it remains at a 4.5 on the App Store.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 9 DAYS AGO