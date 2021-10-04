CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Genshin Impact partners with Razer for themed gaming gear and co-branded products

By Catherine Ng Dellosa
Cover picture for the articleGenshin Impact has partnered with Razer to bring players a different kind of gaming experience with co-branded products. miHoYo's open-world action role-playing game will offer licensed peripherals and product support for gaming hardware such as the Razer DeathAdder V2 Pro gaming mouse, Razer Iskur X ergonomic gaming chair, and the Razer Goliathus Speed gaming mouse mat to name a few.

