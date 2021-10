Even though it seems like planting season is over, fall is a great time to replace a tree you may have lost in the July wind storm or just add a new one. The tree will get one more beneficial season (spring) before it has to deal with the stress of heat and limited precipitation during the summer. It will be ready to take off at the first signs of warmth, when its spring-planted counterparts haven’t even left the nursery.

