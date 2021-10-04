Thomas Tuchel reveals how Saul Niguez can break into Chelsea first team
Thomas Tuchel has insisted that Saul Niguez's "time will come" at Chelsea, as long as the midfielder keeps working hard in training. The deadline-day arrival from Atletico Madrid has endured a slow start to his Blues career, making just two appearances in all competitions so far. His only Premier League appearance to date came in the 3-0 win over Aston Villa, in which he was hauled off after the break after a bitterly disappointing 45 minutes.www.90min.com
