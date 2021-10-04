Thomas Tuchel reveals how Saul Niguez can break into Chelsea first team

After almost half a decade of slumber, Chelsea is back for a proper fight for the Premier League title. Not since the era of Antonio Conte have the Blues looked so dangerous and eager to win the English top flight. The London side started out the year in a fantastic manner, winning the Super League and sending a statement to the rest of the English clubs that it means business. After five games in the league, the Blues were sitting at the top of the table. However, they suffered their first loss of the season on Saturday against the defending champion, Manchester City.

