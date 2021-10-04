CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thomas Tuchel reveals how Saul Niguez can break into Chelsea first team

By Matt O'Connor-Simpson
 5 days ago

Thomas Tuchel has insisted that Saul Niguez's "time will come" at Chelsea, as long as the midfielder keeps working hard in training. The deadline-day arrival from Atletico Madrid has endured a slow start to his Blues career, making just two appearances in all competitions so far. His only Premier League appearance to date came in the 3-0 win over Aston Villa, in which he was hauled off after the break after a bitterly disappointing 45 minutes.

