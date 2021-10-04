Matthew M. Williams Delivers the Future of Givenchy for SS22

Paris Fashion Week’s spring ’22 season has wrapped, and with it most of the spring ’22 previews, all of which offered a definitive look at the year ahead during a current period of uncertainty. While that ambiguity may remain in real life, the fashion world put forth a clearer view of what next spring and summer could look like — and what to look forward to. Overall, fashion seems to be veering away from restraint and more towards freedom, frivolity, hedonism and verve. Here, a closer look at the eight trends that defined Paris Fashion Week and the spring ’22 season to...

DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS ・ 1 DAY AGO