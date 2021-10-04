Matthew M. Williams Delivers the Future of Givenchy for SS22
For his first live show experience as Creative Director, Matthew M. Williams delivered his vision for the future of the luxury fashion house with Givenchy‘s Spring/Summer 2022 collection. Expressing an emerging mix of luxury and utility, lavishness and austerity, together with imperfect beauty and humanity, the men’s and women’s range carries a distinct intensity of emotion often absent in the business of luxury and fashion.hypebeast.com
Comments / 0