KYW Medical Report: COVID-19 boosters send an important message

PHILADELPHIA (KYW Newsradio) — The recent approval of the third dose of the Pfizer vaccine sent a clear message that COVID-19 will be with us for a while.

FDA and CDC discussions regarding booster dosages show the careful consideration of the benefits and risks of vaccines and a true commitment to helping the people of this country.

That is the positive aspect, but there is also a downside.

The fact that we need boosters reinforces the fact that COVID-19 is not one and done. The inability to get buy-in from the vaccine-hesitant, along with the necessity of testing the vaccine thoroughly at doses for children, has given COVID-19 a stronghold.

This doesn’t mean we will not win this war, but there are many battles yet to fight. Fortunately, the scientific process is working.

KYW Newsradio’s Medical Reports are sponsored by Independence Blue Cross.