CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kentucky State

Kentucky plans campaign to encourage COVID-19 vaccinations

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0L4FGj_0cGJThdc00

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky is planning an outreach campaign in coming months to continue encouraging more people to get vaccinated against COVID-19, Gov. Andy Beshear said.

The campaign also will focus on the virus’s symptoms and long-term effects, he said.

“The media campaign will emphasize the safety and effectiveness of the vaccine, and it will encourage Kentuckians to talk with a health-care provider about the vaccine,” Beshear said last week.

Among those to be featured are Kentuckians who lost unvaccinated loved ones to the coronavirus.

“I want to say ahead of time I appreciate the strength of everybody who’s willing to share one of the most difficult moments that they have had so no one else has to go through it,” Beshear said.

A target group will be Kentuckians under the age of 40 — a group driving the spread of the virus.

Another theme will be the cost of being hospitalized compared to the free vaccine, Beshear said.

Comments / 2

Related
The Associated Press

California governor rejects decriminalizing jaywalking

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Friday rejected an effort to decriminalize jaywalking, despite supporters framing the issue as a social justice reform. Democratic Assemblyman Phil Ting said the crime is arbitrarily enforced, most often against people of color — sometimes leading to deadly confrontations with police.
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kentucky Health
Local
Kentucky Coronavirus
City
Frankfort, KY
Local
Kentucky COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Kentucky Government
State
Kentucky State
The Associated Press

Annual review of campaign finances resumes in New Mexico

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — After a four-year hiatus, state election regulators have resumed spot-checks on campaign finance disclosures by politicians, election candidates and political committees, with 10 accounts referred to New Mexico’s fledgling State Ethics Commission and state prosecutors for possible enforcement action. The random sampling of campaign finance...
SANTA FE, NM
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

604K+
Followers
326K+
Post
283M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy