Alumni Invited Back to University Park for Homecoming
Penn Staters of all generations are invited to return to University Park for Homecoming Weekend (Oct. 22-23), with the Penn State Alumni Association hosting a few events. The student-alumni ice cream social (https://bit.ly/3ufbunf) is one of the most popular events of the weekend and will be held from 1-3 p.m., Friday, Oct. 22, at the Hintz Family Alumni Center. The ice cream social is a free event that all students, alumni, and members of the Penn State community are welcome to attend. Throughout the social, guests can win festive prizes, as well as enjoy performances by students and the Alumni Blue Band.onwardstate.com
