Alumni Invited Back to University Park for Homecoming

It’s that time of year again. The leaves are turning, the air is chilling, and campus tours are slowly crawling down Pollock Road every morning. Whether you’re on your way to class or to grab a bite to eat from the HUB, walking past a tour guide and their pack of parents and future Penn State students has a way of making you feel like a staged student. You become somewhat of a video game NPC in those high schoolers’ senior year simulators, and how well you play your part can be a factor in their choice to come to Penn State.

COLLEGES ・ 3 DAYS AGO