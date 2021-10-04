CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
United States Navy

Alumni Invited Back to University Park for Homecoming

By Onward State
Onward State
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePenn Staters of all generations are invited to return to University Park for Homecoming Weekend (Oct. 22-23), with the Penn State Alumni Association hosting a few events. The student-alumni ice cream social (https://bit.ly/3ufbunf) is one of the most popular events of the weekend and will be held from 1-3 p.m., Friday, Oct. 22, at the Hintz Family Alumni Center. The ice cream social is a free event that all students, alumni, and members of the Penn State community are welcome to attend. Throughout the social, guests can win festive prizes, as well as enjoy performances by students and the Alumni Blue Band.

onwardstate.com

Comments / 0

Related
thecorryjournal.com

Edinboro University celebrates Homecoming Oct. 7-9

EDINBORO - Edinboro University Homecoming - in all its tartan glory - will return to the Edinboro campus Oct. 7-9, featuring art, music, reunions and activities for all ages. This year's theme, "Through the Decades," celebrates the flair and fashion of Homecomings gone by. From the amazing scientific and technological feats of the 1900s and the glitz and glamour of the Roaring '20s, to the space race of the 1950s and bell bottoms, disco dancing, eight tracks and shoulder pads of the '70s and '80s - it's the perfect way to celebrate the proud 164-year history of Edinboro University.
EDINBORO, PA
yourerie

Gannon University preparing for homecoming and family weekend celebration

Gannon University is gearing up for their homecoming and family weekend celebration. Nearly 500 Gannon and Villa Maria College alumni and current Gannon students are expected to take part in the campus traditional activities. Tony DiPasqua, The Constituent and Engagement Director, says there will be a food truck, Kona Ice,...
ERIE, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Alumni Blue Band#Guard The Lion Shrine#Lion Ambassadors#Penn State#Student Alumni Corps#Rotc#Navy#Air Force#The Nittany Lion#The Blue Band Drum Line
newsdakota.com

VCSU Welcomes Alumni And Friends For Homecoming 2021

VALLEY CITY, N.D. (VCSU) – The Valley City State University Foundation and Alumni Association are welcoming Alumni back to campus for Homecoming the weekend of Oct. 1 and Oct. 2. “We love seeing familiar faces and welcoming our Viking family back to campus,” Executive Director for Advancement Cory Anderson said....
VALLEY CITY, ND
Southside Times

University of Indianapolis Homecoming welcomes everybody

Next week, the University of Indianapolis will be hosting a plethora of events in celebration of their Homecoming week. It doesn’t matter if you are an alumni or not, there is still a lot of fun to have on campus all week. From Homecoming Headquarters, a week-long celebration to the Homecoming parade, there are plenty of opportunities to get on campus and enjoy UIndy. We’ve compiled a list of the different events happening throughout the week and some tips and tricks to get around campus.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
utoledo.edu

Outstanding Alumni to Be Recognized During Oct. 8 Homecoming Gala

The University of Toledo Alumni Association will roll out the red carpet for its distinguished graduates at the Homecoming Alumni Gala and Awards Ceremony on Friday, Oct. 8, at 5:30 p.m. in the Thompson Student Union Auditorium. In addition to honoring alumni from UToledo’s colleges, each year three alumni are...
TOLEDO, OH
uatrav.com

UA alumni share college memories during university’s 150th anniversary

As the UofA’s 150th anniversary year continues, alumni from various eras of the university’s history are reflecting on where it has been and where it is going. The UofA opened its doors in 1872 to a starting class of eight students. Today more than 29,000 students are enrolled, according to the UA Office of Institutional Research and Assessment.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Navy
NewsBreak
Army
record-courier.com

Kent State University alumni, student receive 2021 Alumni Awards

This year, seven alumni and one student will be honored as 2021 Alumni Awards recipients at Kent State University. Recipients are chosen based on their contributions to their profession, communities and to Kent State. The awards are sponsored by the Kent State Alumni Association. The following seven alumni and one...
COLLEGES
Tennessee Tribune

University of Memphis Holds Naming Ceremony of Alumni Mall

MEMPHIS, TN — Luther C. McClellan, the first African American graduate from the University of Memphis, is now the namesake of the alumni mall on the UofM campus. A marker placed just south of the Administration Building was unveiled Friday to recognize the Luther C. McClellan Alumni Mall. A recording of the ceremony can be viewed at facebook.com/uofmemphis.
MEMPHIS, TN
wvu.edu

Hossain and Parker named WVU Homecoming Royalty, Alumni honors bestowed

A weekend of Homecoming activities at West Virginia University culminated Saturday (Oct. 2) with the naming of Raimah Hossain and Kylie A. Parker as the 2021 Homecoming Royalty, marking the start of a new tradition at the University. The announcement was made during the halftime ceremony at Saturday’s Homecoming football...
MORGANTOWN, WV
Onward State

Experience Penn State legends and lore with Lion Ambassadors’ ‘Haunted Valley’ event

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — The Penn State Lion Ambassadors will explore University legends and lore at its annual “Haunted Valley” event on Friday, Oct. 8. Free and open to the public, ‘Haunted Valley’ will take place from 7:30-10 p.m. on Oct. 8 at the Hintz Family Alumni Center and University House. Home of 11 Penn State presidents, University House is the oldest standing structure on the University Park campus.
POLITICS
freestonecountytimesonline.com

Students, Alumni, and Community Enjoy WHS Homecoming 2021

Marking the occasion of Wortham Homecoming 2021 prior to the game are (left-right): Band Beau and Sweetheart – Isaiah Tull and Michelle Misini; FFA Sweetheart Rashay Covey; Football Sweetheart and Cheerleader Beau – Michael Chasteen and Kenlie Stuver; Sophomore Duchess and Duke – Daniel Mersi and Breckyn Waggener; Senior Duchesses – Brenna Lewis and Alana Echartea; Senior Duke – Diego Saravia; Senior Duchess – Charley Braun; Senior Dukes – Isaac Avila and Elijah Norcross; Junior Duke and Duchess – Tanner Bean and Allie McCoslin; and Freshman Duchess and Duke – Dallas Crundwell and Jon Ross Black.
WORTHAM, TX
latech.edu

Distinguished Alumni to be honored Homecoming Week

The Louisiana Tech Alumni Association has named the University’s 2021 Distinguished Alumni Awards. The individuals will be honored during Homecoming week at a luncheon, in the Loyal Blue March and Homecoming Parade, and on the field during the football game. This year’s recipients are as follows:. Alumnus of the Year:...
RUSTON, LA
Onward State

The Dos And Don’ts Of Passing A Campus Tour

It’s that time of year again. The leaves are turning, the air is chilling, and campus tours are slowly crawling down Pollock Road every morning. Whether you’re on your way to class or to grab a bite to eat from the HUB, walking past a tour guide and their pack of parents and future Penn State students has a way of making you feel like a staged student. You become somewhat of a video game NPC in those high schoolers’ senior year simulators, and how well you play your part can be a factor in their choice to come to Penn State.
COLLEGES
thedailytexan.com

Black students, alumni celebrate their annual Black Homecoming event

Editor’s Note: This first appeared as part of the September 27 flipbook. Music blared from the DJ’s speakers as students and alumni walked up the stairs leading to the Main Mall on Sept. 25. Generations of fraternity brothers gathered around the grill laughing and sharing stories while sorority sisters dressed in their sorority shirts animatedly greeted each other with hugs. Children ran around dressed head-to-toe in burnt orange as the Longhorns wrecked Texas Tech on the big screen behind them. Alumni sat at tables eating freshly cooked food, and shared old college stories with current students, giving them advice.
MUSIC
WJTV.com

USM students, alumni take part in 2021 Homecoming Week

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – The University of Southern Mississippi (USM) students and alumni will celebrate the university’s 2021 Homecoming Week October 4-9. A week of traditional homecoming activities and reunions will culminate with USM’s game with Conference USA foe the University of Texas El Paso (UTEP) Miners on Saturday, October 9 at 6 p.m. at M.M. Roberts Stadium, “The Rock at Southern Miss,” and introduction of its homecoming court.
HATTIESBURG, MS
CBS DFW

University Park’s Second Chapter Books Pops Back Up

UNIVERSITY PARK, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A pop-up bookstore – run entirely on donations and by volunteers – is back open in University Park. It raises funds for the city’s library, but it’s generating much more than revenue. It’s the second chapter of Second Chapter Books. “I was so excited, because I had gotten so many good reads for the summer last year,” said customer Beth Dargene. The pop-up started as a pandemic project last year to find good homes for good books. Second Chapter Books (CBS 11) The first time around, they projected the store would earn $5,000 over three months. Instead, it stayed open six...
UNIVERSITY PARK, TX
Dartmouth

College prepares to welcome alumni and students to in-person Homecoming

Along with the traditional bonfire and associated festivities, the College will host several virtual events. After a year-long recess from the tradition, Homecoming will officially return to Hanover this weekend. Both students and alumni look forward to a weekend of festivities, community and celebration. Events are set to begin on...
HANOVER, NH

Comments / 0

Community Policy