XAG/USD is steady as the US 10-year T-bond yield sits firmly around 1.61%. The US Dollar Index seems poised to close above 94.00 for the second consecutive week. Silver (XAG/USD) is advancing during the New York session, climbs 0.69%, trading at $22.76 at the time of writing. Price action throughout the American session has been swinging violently after the US Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) released the US Nonfarm Payrolls report, which revealed an increase of just 194K jobs, lower than the 500K foreseen by analysts.

MARKETS ・ 13 HOURS AGO