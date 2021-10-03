CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Postgame Transcripts: Week 4 at Dallas Cowboys

Cover picture for the articleObviously disappointed with the way today went. A lot of credit to Dallas. We knew they were a really hot team coming in and they obviously showed us that. I thought our guys showed resolve coming back at the end and making it a one score game with a chance to get a stop. Like all good teams, they found a way to make one more play and found a way to make it happen. Obviously, we’re disappointed as a team. We thought we played much better. Our rush defense has been our sort of calling card. We were not able to stop the run today, not able to get to the quarterback. Not able to take the ball away. On offense, we turned the ball. We won’t overreact. We’ll take this as a way to make ourselves better and head into next week with some lessons learned from facing a good team on the road.

