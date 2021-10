George Leslie Bagwell II was born Feb. 12, 1967, the first son of William and Betty (Henneman) Bagwell. He was the little brother to Kristine and the big brother to Kimberly, Donnie and Robyn. Les was born and raised in Othello, graduating from OHS in 1985. While in high school, Les joined the National Guard and served for six years. He also worked at Genie Industries, Kaiser Aluminum and Master-Halco in Spokane over the years.