If you didn’t know Kate Berry but just started following her Instagram, you would have thought she was a born and bred New Yorker, with her fabulous rooftop soirees, weekend farmers market jaunts, and insider knowledge of NYC dining culture that should only come after years of living in the city. However, the Chief Creative Officer at Domino actually hails from Southern California, and it was here that she turned to for inspiration when designing Domino’s new collaboration with Crate&Kids. The line of children’s furniture, bedding accessories and room decor is bright and punchy, a design direction that meets at the intersections of Domino’s aesthetic, kids’ preferences, and the ‘80s surf and art culture that Berry grew up with.

INTERIOR DESIGN ・ 14 DAYS AGO