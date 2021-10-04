Listen: Is the counterculture legacy of Berkeley's People's Park over?
New to podcasts? Here's how to listen. Last week, the University of California approved a $312 million plan to develop student housing at People's Park, which has been the site of activism since the 1960's, and a safe haven for unhoused residents to camp. Producer Caron Creighton reports from Berkeley to understand how the university's new housing plan may affect the legacy of the historic park and displace its community members.www.sfchronicle.com
