Ghost towns really fascinate me. I could personally explore or watch other people explore these untouched pieces of our American history for hours on end. It just blows my mind that people would pick up and leave a town. It's forgotten history and it's awesome to see different things uncovered from people who don't exist anymore. Where did their legacy go? What happened to the people that left these towns? Did they go to the next town that became another abandoned mining town? Who knows. There is probably a good chance of it.

2 DAYS AGO