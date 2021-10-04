Motorcyclist injured in collision with hay rake
A 42-year-old Moses Lake man was injured Saturday afternoon in a motorcycle/tractor collision on state Route 28, east of Soap Lake, according to the Washington State Patrol. Jason M. Rueger was riding his silver 2012 Yamaha YZF-R1 just before 3 p.m. east on state Route 28, nearing milepost 60, while a green 2018 John Deere tractor, driven by Lindsey A. Moore, 30, of East Soap Lake was heading south on a dirt road approaching state Route 28.columbiabasinherald.com
