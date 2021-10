Aldi has revealed that it is looking to hire more than 1,500 people to work in its UK stores on a temporary basis over the Christmas period. Ahead of what is expected to be a busy Christmas period after last year’s event was curtailed by a Covid-19 lockdown, the supermarket is looking for people to support its permanent staff by working on the checkouts, replenishing stock, as well as picking and packing orders made through its click & collect service.

RETAIL ・ 4 DAYS AGO