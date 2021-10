Massage guns have persisted as one of the most popular recovery and fitness tech devices of the past few years, as more brands have emerged as leaders in the space, the quality of products being solid continues to improve. At-home percussive massage therapy via something like a gun made this powerful recovery method more accessible for the average fitness enthusiast, and the portability of the tools made them even more convenient for trekking back and forth from the gym, track, pool and studio. There are two brands that dominate the space, Therabody, which we’ve extensively covered here on Spy, and Hyperice, a brand that just released upgraded versions of their top-rated massage gun the Hypervolt.

LIFESTYLE ・ 11 DAYS AGO