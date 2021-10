The 'MY Idra' water bottle is a multifunctional hydration accessory for those seeking out a way to enjoy crisp, clean water in a simple manner that doesn't require ample maintenance. The bottle is equipped with a ceramic filter that will last a lifetime by simply performing a regeneration process once a year. The bottle will slowly fill the accompanying water glass every 15-minutes to remind users with a visual cue when it's time to drink and features a built-in counter for keeping track of hydration.

