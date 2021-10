Veganism is a bit of a touchy subject. It’s a point of contention for a vocal core of angry meat eaters (even though no one has any interest in force-feeding them lentils) and for some vegans too, but at least they have the whole ecological crisis thing on their side.Sadly, veganism has become another “culture war” issue, when choosing vegan products and plant-based meals should be seen as common sense if you’re keen on there being a habitable planet for your kids and grandkids to live on.Meat accounts for nearly 60 per cent of all planet-heating greenhouse gases from food...

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 1 HOUR AGO