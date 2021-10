Coravin has become the ‘Official Preservation Partner of Moët Hennessy Champagnes’. The company is best known for its wine preservation system that extends the life of a bottle after a single glass service through the injection of inert gas. Until recently, it was only available for still wines but, after testing in collaboration with the global Maisons of the Moët Hennessy Group – which include Dom Pérignon, Krug, Veuve Clicquot, Ruinart and Moët & Chandon – the Coravin Sparkling system was created. This is claimed to maintain the integrity of the finest bottles of Champagne and sparkling wine weeks after the first glass has been served.

2 DAYS AGO