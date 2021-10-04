Video: Lana Runs Into Sammy Guevara At Fan Convention, Drops Major AEW Tease

Megan Thee Stallion can't be stopped. In between remixing BTS hits and nabbing covers of Essence and Sports Illustrated's Swimsuit Issue, the rapper found time to launch her own program on the Nike Training Club app. The program dropped today with a trailer that dips into Megan's own fitness journey, starting back when she was a young girl growing up in Houston. Megan remembers people pushing her to get involved in sports like basketball, volleyball, and track because of her height, but she just didn't click with a sport. "I knew I had to find my passion, to do what made me happy," she says. But don't think that makes her any less of an athlete: Megan puts her body through 12-hour dance rehearsals, five training sessions a week, and sellout shows where she's "squatting 50 percent of the time!"

