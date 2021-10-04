CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video: Lana Runs Into Sammy Guevara At Fan Convention, Drops Major AEW Tease

By Sai Mohan
wrestlinginc.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFormer WWE Superstar Lana crossed paths with new AEW TNT Champion Sammy Guevara at a Legends of the Ring convention in New Jersey over the weekend. Lana shared a video of their meeting via Instagram, in which she accused Guevara of cheating his way to a victory over her husband, Miro, this past Wednesday on Dynamite.

www.wrestlinginc.com

Comments / 0

