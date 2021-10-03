Eastwood Wins $6.1 Million CBD Lawsuit

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – In an ongoing effort to repair its shattered image, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, the group which puts on the Golden Globes, announced Thursday a partnership with the NAACP. The five-year “collaborative partnership” will attempt to boost diversity and inclusion in the entertainment industry. The two groups will collaborate on “trailblazing initiatives” with the goal of providing visibility to projects from artists with “diverse racial and ethnic backgrounds” and “increasing diverse representation in the industry. The embattled HFPA has been actively attempting rehabilitate its reputation in recent months. Last week, the HFPA announced 21 new members, its largest incoming class. Just under half the new members were women, 29% were Black, 24% were Asian, 29% were Latinx and 19% were Middle Eastern. Back in May, with the organization facing criticism for its lack of diversity and controversy about its ethical practices, NBC announced that it would not televise the Golden Globes in 2022. At the time, stars like Scarlett Johansson called on Hollywood to step back from the Globes, and Tom Cruise returned three Golden Globes he won. Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos also announced that the streaming company would cut ties with the HFPA until meaningful change was made.

