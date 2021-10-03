CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eastwood Wins $6.1 Million CBD Lawsuit

By Sarah Bahr
Seattle Times
 6 days ago

Actor Clint Eastwood and Garrapata, the company that owns the rights to his likeness, were awarded $6.1 million Friday in a lawsuit they had filed against a Lithuanian company that was accused of using Eastwood’s image and likeness to make it appear as if he was endorsing their products. Last...

www.seattletimes.com

wiltonbulletin.com

Clint Eastwood Successfully Sues Lithuanian CBD Company for $6.1M

A Fistful of Delta-8. Million Dollar Edible. The Good, The Bad and the Tinctures. There’s something decidedly dissonant about trying to mash Clint Eastwood and CBD together, isn’t there? And evidently, the legal system agrees. Last year, the actor and filmmaker sued a trio of CBD companies over claims that he had endorsed their products. “Mr. Eastwood has no connection of any kind whatsoever to any CBD products and never gave such an interview,” one filing from his legal team stated.
CELEBRITIES
sunnysidesun.com

Clint Eastwood awarded 6m damages in CBD dispute

Clint Eastwood has won a $6.1 million lawsuit against a CBD seller. The 91-year-old director had taken legal action against Mediatonas UAB for using his name and likeness to promote their products without his permission, and now a judge in California has entered a default judgement against the Lithuanian company after they failed to respond to a summons in March.
CELEBRITIES
Clint Eastwood Wins $6M Award in CBD Lawsuit Against Lithuanian Media Company

Clint Eastwood has notched a million-dollar victory in the his lawsuit over a foreign media company’s unsanctioned use of the actor’s image in pro-CBD advertisements. U.S. District Court Judge R. Gary Klausner awarded Eastwood, now 91 years old, and Garrapata — the company that owns the trademark rights to Eastwood’s likeness — more than $6 million in a default judgment Friday.
CELEBRITIES
