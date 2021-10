World No.5 Andrey Rublev will take on World No. 116 Carlos Taberner in the second round of the BNP Paribas Open on October 9, 2021. Rublev comes into Indian Wells after losing in the semifinals of Chicago to Britain’s Cameron Norrie. The Russian has been taking leap strides forward on the ATP tour this year, owing to which he has moved to a career-high-ranking of five. On the hard courts too, Rublev has been impressive. With a semifinal run in Doha, Dubai and Miami earlier in the year, the 23-year-old has enjoyed his time on the hard surface. He also reached the finals of the Cincinnati Masters, before the 2021 US Open. The No.5 seed is going to be one of the favourites to win the tournament in the desert for the first time.

