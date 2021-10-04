South Korea puts proposed 'fake news law' on ice after backlash
South Korea will not pass its proposed “fake news” bill after backlash from critics that call it a move to prevent free speech. President Moon Jae-in's Democratic Party has agreed to create a joint panel with opposition lawmakers to study options on how to amend existing legislation. It said the bill was intended to ensure the media took greater responsibility for the damage caused by incorrect reports, and to improve news quality and public trust.www.thedrum.com
Comments / 0