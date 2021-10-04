CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Asia

South Korea puts proposed 'fake news law' on ice after backlash

By Shawn Lim
The Drum
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSouth Korea will not pass its proposed “fake news” bill after backlash from critics that call it a move to prevent free speech. President Moon Jae-in's Democratic Party has agreed to create a joint panel with opposition lawmakers to study options on how to amend existing legislation. It said the bill was intended to ensure the media took greater responsibility for the damage caused by incorrect reports, and to improve news quality and public trust.

www.thedrum.com

Comments / 0

Related
financemagnates.com

South Korea Could Delay Crypto Tax Law after Consensus from Ruling Party

The Democratic Party of Korea (DPK) is set to delay the plans to impose taxes on cryptocurrencies gains ahead of the presidential elections next year. According to The Korea Times, a consensus has been reached in the wake of the party’s intentions to gain the voter base’s confidence. “The DPK...
ECONOMY
ambcrypto.com

No deferral on taxation law, South Korea to tax crypto gains 2022 onwards

As the laws are getting stricter in South Korea, tax filings in the country will also include crypto earnings from 1 January 2022, as per local reports. Earlier, South Korean authorities were mulling over postponing the tax code until 1 January 2023. Noh Woong-rae, a member of the ruling Democratic...
INCOME TAX
Boston Globe

South Korea shelves ‘fake news’ bill amid international outcry

SEOUL, South Korea — President Moon Jae-in and his Democratic Party in South Korea have spent months vowing to stamp out what they have called fake news in the media. But lawmakers had to postpone a vote on a new bill this week when they encountered a problem: no one can agree on exactly how to do it.
ASIA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fake News#Backlash#Sovereign Wealth Fund#Democratic Party#Pofma#Parliament#House#Facebo
CNBC

South Korea's daily Covid cases top 3,000 for first time after holiday

South Korea's daily Covid-19 infections topped 3,000 for the first time as an outbreak fueled by this week's three-day holiday spreads, authorities said on Saturday. Domestically transmitted cases accounted for 3,245 of the new infections, while 28 were imported. The mortality rate and the number of severe cases remain relatively...
TRAVEL
ung.edu

First cadet studies in South Korea

The University of North Georgia's (UNG) international cadet programs are providing a variety of opportunities this fall for members of the Corps of Cadets while also welcoming cadets from partner schools. Leonora Ndow, a junior from Snellville, Georgia, pursuing a degree in criminal justice, is the first UNG cadet to...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
South Korea
NewsBreak
Social Media
Place
Asia
NewsBreak
Facebook
Country
Singapore
NewsBreak
Google
BBC

Instagram for kids paused after backlash

Plans to make an "Instagram experience" for under-13s, dubbed Instagram Kids, have been paused. Facebook would use the time to listen to "parents, experts, policymakers and regulators", Instagram head Adam Mosseri wrote. It follows leaked internal research the Wall Street Journal (WSJ) said showed Instagram was "toxic for teen girls".
CELL PHONES
NBC News

North, South Korea reopen communication hotlines after months of silence

The two Koreas restored their lines of communication that were severed by the North months ago, with Pyongyang urging Seoul to step up its efforts to improve relations. South Korea’s Unification Ministry said it hoped to be able to resume dialogue on ways to recover relations and foster peace on the Korean Peninsula.Oct. 4, 2021.
WORLD
ssnet.org

Inside Story: South Korea

My mother turned to me as she was dying from gallbladder cancer. “You must go to church,” she said. Mother had taken me to church every Sabbath since I was a young girl, but I had stopped attending as I got busy with my shop in Hanam, a suburb of South Korea’s capital, Seoul.
ASIA
EatThis

Surgeon General Just Issued This "Danger" Warning

America has been averaging over 100,000 COVID cases a day for the last four weeks—with no sign of slowing—and more and more children are getting sick. How to stop this, and how can you stay safe, when it seems like not enough people will ever get vaccinated? Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy appeared on This Week With George Stephanopoulos yesterday to issue some seriously essential advice—and a warning. Read on for five key points—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Independent

Psaki mocks Fox reporter for claiming women lie about being pregnant

Fox News’ White House reporter Peter Doocy has clashed with press secretary Jen Psaki in a heated exchange about pregnant women at the US-Mexico border.At Thursday’s press briefing, Doocy asked about the situation at the border, where migrants routinely try to enter the United States.“We’re being told by our people on the ground that you’re releasing pretty much all family units,” said Doocy. “Couples where the woman says that she is pregnant, or single women who say that they are pregnant and that no one has to actually take a pregnancy test unless they want to, so…”“Are you suggesting...
POLITICS
spring.org.uk

The Vitamin That Reduces COVID Risk

The vitamin plays a double role in relation to the novel COVID-19 virus. Vitamin D may help to reduce the risk of COVID-19. Vitamin D plays two different roles; one in boosting the innate immune systems and the second in stopping the immune system from becoming abnormally active, a study suggest.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Matt Lillywhite

Major Food Shortages Are Coming To The United States

If you've recently been to the grocery store in Texas (or any other state), you probably noticed a few empty shelves. Many people are unable to buy everything on their shopping list. And, unfortunately, experts predict that food and labor shortages across the United States will get much worse over the coming months.

Comments / 0

Community Policy