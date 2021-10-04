CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newsom Announces Universal Vaccine Requirement For School Students

By Isai Rocha
L.A. Weekly
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCalifornia Gov. Gavin Newsom announced a COVID-19 vaccine requirement for all school students, pending approvals from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). This measure makes California the first state in the country to announce such a requirement for all its students. Under FDA emergency use authorization, the Pfizer vaccine may...

Best Life

Unvaccinated People Are Banned From Going Here, Starting Nov. 4

Politicians and public health experts across the U.S. have been working to prevent the spread of COVID-19 for more than 19 months now—and once case numbers started to climb over the summer and vaccination rates started to wane, some local officials decided to mandate COVID-19 vaccinations in certain settings. In New York City and San Francisco, for example, everyone is required to show proof of vaccination before entering indoor restaurants, fitness centers, and entertainment venues. New Orleans has also adopted a similar approach, but the city does allow patrons to use a negative COVID test to bypass vaccination requirements. And now, another major city has voted to ban unvaccinated people from most indoor places with the strictest city-based vaccine mandate to date.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
protocol.com

Newsom signs California's Silenced No More Act into law

Gov. Gavin Newsom signed the Silenced No More Act into law Thursday, making California the first state in the country to prohibit non-disclosure agreements that bar employees from talking about instances of illegal harassment and discrimination. The bill, which was authored by state Sen. Connie Leyva, was inspired and co-sponsored by former Pinterest employee Ifeoma Ozoma.
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Richmond Standard

After WCCUSD approves COVID-19 vaccination mandate, Gov. Newsom announces plans for statewide requirement

In the wake of the West Contra Costa Unified School District (WCCUSD) Board of Education approving vaccine mandates for students and staff on Thursday, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced a similar requirement for students at schools statewide on Friday. Per the WCCUSD resolutions, district students 12-years and older must receive their...
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore County Public Schools To Require High School Student Athletes Be Vaccinated Against COVID-19 Or Face Weekly Testing

TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore County student-athletes will soon have to be vaccinated against COVID-19 or face weekly testing. “The data is just showing us that students athletes are believed to be at higher risk because they’re not masked during play,” said Gboyinde Onijala, BCPS Director of Communications and Community Outreach. Starting Nov. 24, high school students playing winter and spring sports will have to show proof of full vaccination or start the testing. School officials say the change is being made to keep students safe and so they can keep playing sports safely. “We have seen both in the fall, this fall, and last spring. We’re seeing higher number of covid cases among student-athletes,” Onijala said. Baltimore City, Anne Arundel County and Howard County Schools have also announced that they’re requiring vaccination or testing for student-athletes. It’s a change that many agree with. “I believe it’s a good idea. Many sports require a lot of physical contact between team players which kind of goes against COVID protocol,” said Sara Heffner of Rosedale. “The fact that kids are getting it you don’t want to take that chance,” said Veronica Stancliff of Edgemere. Testing will be provided by Baltimore County Schools at each student’s school.
TOWSON, MD
Fox News

Newsom says statewide vaccine mandate in schools in 'on the table'

California Gov. Gavin Newsom said Tuesday a potential statewide coronavirus vaccine mandate is "on the table" for students 12 and older and his office is discussing it with school districts across the state. "We’re working very closely with their staff to understand the logistical challenges and hurdles," Newsom told reporters,...
EDUCATION
MassLive.com

Amherst Regional School District first in Massachusetts to require COVID vaccines for eligible students; shots required by Dec. 1

Eligible students in the Amherst Regional School District will be required to get vaccinated for COVID by Dec. 1 after a vote by the School Committee Tuesday night. The mandate covers vaccines given full approval by the Food and Drug Administration, which as of the vote only includes the Pfizer shot, approved Aug. 23 for ages 16 and up.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
CBS San Francisco

COVID Recovery: Gov. Newsom Signs Measures Extending Outdoor Dining, To-Go Cocktails

OAKLAND (CBS SF) – As California seeks to recover from the pandemic, Gov. Gavin Newsom signed measures extending outdoor dining and to-go cocktails, which have kept many restaurants afloat. “These innovative strategies have been a lifeline for hard-hit restaurants during the pandemic and today, we’re keeping the entrepreneurial spirit going so that businesses can continue to create exciting new opportunities and support vibrant neighborhoods across the state,” Newsom said at a restaurant in Oakland on Friday where he signed the measures. Newsom signed Assembly Bill 61 by Asm. Jesse Gabriel (D-Encino), Senate Bill 314 by State Sen. Scott Wiener (D-San Francisco) and...
OAKLAND, CA
CBS LA

Newsom Signs $47 Billion Package To Help More California Students To Go To College

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a $47.1 billion package of bills at Cal State Northridge Wednesday intended to smooth the way for more California students to go to college. The bills that were made law Wednesday would make it easier and more affordable for California’s high school students to attend University of California and Cal State University colleges. They also help fund affordable housing for students, particularly those attending community college, and add more funding to financial aid programs. (credit: Gov. Gavin Newsom’s Office) “Californians have thrived at our world class universities for decades, but not everyone has had similar...
CALIFORNIA STATE
L.A. Weekly

New California Law Allows Members Of Police ‘Gangs’ To Be Terminated

Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a law targeting gangs and cliques that form within law enforcement departments. The bill states that law enforcement gangs had been “identified” leading up to this bill and individuals within those groups may now be disciplined or even terminated. “Law enforcement gangs have been identified within...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Roll Call Online

Biden pushes back on opposition to vaccine mandates

President Joe Biden made the case in a national address Thursday that vaccine mandates are essential for economic recovery and ending the pandemic, pushing back on concerns amid a culture war controversy. “I’ve tried everything in my power to get people vaccinated,” Biden said, naming lotteries, time off from work...
U.S. POLITICS
eturbonews.com

CDC issued an urgent message for any American vaccinated with Pfizer

US President Biden and medical professionals in the United States had different announcements in regards to a third COVID-19 booster shot Today the Center for Disease Control and Prevention in the United States released an exact recommendation for the booster shot today, at least for the Pfizer vaccine. Today, CDC...
PHARMACEUTICALS
AFP

Pfizer seeks US authorization of Covid vaccine for ages 5-11

US drugmaker Pfizer said Thursday it has formally requested emergency use authorization for its Covid-19 vaccine in children age five to 11. Pfizer tweeted early Thursday that the two companies had "officially submitted our request" to the FDA "for Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) of our #COVID19 vaccine in children 5 to <12."
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

If You Got Moderna, Dr. Fauci Warns Against Doing This

Health experts have been weighing the risks and benefits of offering booster doses over the last few months, leading up to a recent decision by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to authorize a third shot of Pfizer to groups of people at high risk for severe COVID. This decision has resulted in hundreds of thousands of adults across the U.S. scheduling booster dose appointments for the coming weeks. But while some recipients of the other vaccines may be considering signing up for an additional dose despite not yet being authorized to do so, there is a reason you should wait—especially if you got the Moderna vaccine, White House Chief COVID adviser Anthony Fauci, MD, recently warned.
PUBLIC HEALTH

