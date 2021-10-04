US senators question LinkedIn's link to the Chinese government after journalist ban
Microsoft-owned LinkedIn has been questioned by United States senator why it has blocked access to US journalists for its China-based users. “The censorship of these journalists raises serious questions about Microsoft’s intentions and its commitment to standing up against Communist China’s horrific human rights abuses and repeated attacks against democracy,” said Republican Rick Scott, in a letter to Microsoft chief executive officer Satya Nadella and LinkedIn chief executive officer Ryan Roslansky.www.thedrum.com
Comments / 0