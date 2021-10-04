CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

US senators question LinkedIn's link to the Chinese government after journalist ban

By Shawn Lim
The Drum
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMicrosoft-owned LinkedIn has been questioned by United States senator why it has blocked access to US journalists for its China-based users. “The censorship of these journalists raises serious questions about Microsoft’s intentions and its commitment to standing up against Communist China’s horrific human rights abuses and repeated attacks against democracy,” said Republican Rick Scott, in a letter to Microsoft chief executive officer Satya Nadella and LinkedIn chief executive officer Ryan Roslansky.

www.thedrum.com

Comments / 0

Related
americanmilitarynews.com

Chinese state media chief threatens air strike on US troops reported to be in Taiwan

After a report from the Wall Street Journal on Thursday claimed U.S. troops have been training troops in Taiwan for the past year, the editor-in-chief of the Chinese state-run Global Times said those U.S. troops should reveal their location and see whether they will be attacked and “eliminated” with a “targeted air strike” by China’s military.
MILITARY
UPI News

China calls on U.S. to withdraw troops from Taiwan

Oct. 8 (UPI) -- China called on the United States to withdraw troops from Taiwan on Friday in response to reports that a small presence of American troops have been training forces there for at least a year. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said the United States should halt...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chinese Government#Censorship#United States#Communist#Republican#Americans#Axios#Uygurs
Birmingham Star

Former Chinese scribe detained for questioning country's role in Korean War

Beijing [China], October 9 (ANI): A former Chinese journalist has been detained by police in the country for criticising China's role in the Korean War and its depiction in a blockbuster movie. Luo Changping, 40, was held for his commentary on a state-sponsored film, "The Battle at Lake Changjin," which...
INDIA
AFP

Beijing slams French senators' visit to Taiwan

China on Friday condemned a visit by a group of French senators to Taiwan, accusing the delegation of undermining relations between Paris and Beijing. Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian on Friday said Richard made his comment "out of self-interest to undermine relations between China and France".
FOREIGN POLICY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
NewsBreak
Technology
Place
Beijing, CN
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Google
Country
China
Vice

Taiwan Warns of Invasion by China After Beijing Sends Record Warplanes

Taiwan’s defense minister said the island is facing the worst military tensions with China in four decades, after Beijing sent a record number of fighter jets to Taiwan’s air defence zone. Taiwan has counted 149 Chinese warplanes in its Air Defense Identification Zone since Beijing celebrated China’s National Day on...
MILITARY
AFP

China's Xi says reunification with Taiwan 'will be realised'

China's President Xi Jinping said Saturday "peaceful reunification" with Taiwan "will be and can be realised", days after Chinese warplanes made record incursions into the air defence zone of the democratically ruled island. Self-governed Taiwan, which has never formally declared independence, lives under the constant threat of invasion by China, which views the island as its territory and has vowed to one day seize it, by force if necessary. "Realising national reunification by peaceful means best serves the interests of the nation as a whole including our brethren in Taiwan," Xi said in a speech marking the 110th anniversary of a revolution that ended millennia of imperial rule and led to the founding of the Republic of China. "Taiwan independence is the biggest obstacle to the reunification of the motherland and a serious hidden danger," Xi warned.
CHINA
The Drum

Five reasons China is always on the list for media contract compliance

Whenever major global or regional clients select countries to be included in compliance audit programs from the APAC Region, you can be sure that China will be first on the list, says Jocelyn Wang, managing director, China, at FirmDecisions. Right now is that time in the year when we are...
ECONOMY
WREG

CIA creates working group on China as threats keep rising

WASHINGTON (AP) — The CIA said Thursday it will create a top-level working group on China as part of a broad U.S. government effort focused on countering Beijing’s influence. The group will become one of fewer than a dozen mission centers operated by the CIA, with weekly director-level meetings intended to drive the agency’s strategy […]
FOREIGN POLICY
The Guardian

The US must avoid war with China over Taiwan at all costs

Since last Friday, the People’s Republic of China has launched a total of 155 warplanes – the most ever over four consecutive days – into Taiwan’s Air Defense Identification Zone; Ned Price said the state department was “very concerned”. There have been more than 500 such flights through nine months this year, as opposed to 300 all of last year.
FOREIGN POLICY
The Independent

French senators meet with Taiwan's Tsai at tense time

A group of French senators visiting Taiwan as part of a regular parliamentary exchange met with President Tsai Ing-wen on Thursday morning during a trip that comes in a particularly tense moment between Taiwan and China Tsai spoke briefly before their meeting, giving France's former defense minister, Alain Richard, the Order of Propitious Clouds, a distinction recognizing “his contributions to Taiwan-France relations.” She thanked him for leading an effort in the French Senate to pass a resolution in support of allowing Taiwan to participate in international organizations like the World Health Organization.China claims self-ruled Taiwan as its own territory...
FOREIGN POLICY

Comments / 0

Community Policy