What a swell day to play golf last Sunday, October 3rd and golf we played nine teams of us thirty-six players total. Last Sunday was the day to play in the Campbell Scramble. In the scramble format, each team player hits their tee shot then the team chooses which ball to hit next, and then everyone swings again. When the team approaches the green the first ball on the green has to be putted then the team can choose which ball to putt from the second ball on the green. Obviously, the first shot to the green is executed by the team’s best chipper. Both putts on each hole are scored. The teams are arranged by the Men’s Club to represent an equal assortment of handicaps high and low on each team.

