Bad Rx: An emergency order by Gov. Hochul on health-care staffing has an unfortunate provision

By Daily News Editorial Board, New York Daily News
 5 days ago

We’re all for Gov. Hochul’s vaccination mandate for health-care workers, which she’s supported through an executive order giving hospitals 30 days of flexibility to meet potential staffing shortages. That directive, signed last Monday, wisely lets out-of-state and foreign physicians, nurses and others practice in the state; allows physicians to do nursing-home visits via telemedicine; and makes it easier for people with training and expertise who might currently be on the sidelines to jump back into the fray.

Hospitals should make full use of the new elasticity. Vaccination rates have come way up at long-term care facilities and among hospital workers , but when a facility is below full strength, there’s still cause to be concerned about patients falling through the cracks.

What we can’t support is Hochul suspending insurance companies from challenging hospital bills before paying them, a process known as utilization review. That’s one of the few controls holding down the cost of care in New York, a state where health spending , including insurance premiums , routinely outpaces the national average. Without it, insurance companies must pony up and cover whatever hospitals ask them to, whether or not it’s deemed medically necessary.

Hochul’s stated rationale is that suspending these reviews will free up workers to do other duties, but we doubt redeploying administrative employees is worth the downside. Nor does Hochul limit the use of the powerful tool only to hospitals with serious shortages, as she could’ve.

As a result, it feels like a big favor to the powerful Greater New York Hospital Association — which, sure enough, in a memo Tuesday hailed the utilization review suspension, in bold and italics, mentioning that “GNYHA strongly advocated for those suspensions and thanks the governor for her decisive action on them and the EO’s many other provisions.”

No patient likes dealing with hospital billing departments or insurance companies, but the necessary give-and-take between is a rare force inserting some discipline into the tests hospitals order up and the charges they rack up. We shred it at our peril.

