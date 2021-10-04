CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texts From Texas Tech Game Day

By Mike Casazza
247Sports
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSpoiler alert: This one gets interesting way before the third quarter, but it's just as dramatic near the finish as the game itself. West Virginia played a team that gave up 70 points the week before and couldn't score in the first half, rallied in the third quarter and set the stage for something like the Virginia Tech finish or something like what happened Saturday at Mountaineer Field. WVU is 2-3 and 0-2 in the Big 12 for the first time since 2015, and people are in a big mood. The texts tell the story.

