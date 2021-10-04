A constitutional crisis looms. Wake up, Democrats

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Neo-conservative scholar Robert Kagan published a much-noted essay last week entitled, “Our Constitutional Crisis is Already Here.” Kagan opined: “The U.S. is heading into its greatest political and constitutional crisis since the Civil War, with a reasonable chance over the next three or four years, of instances of mass violence, a breakdown of federal authority, and the division of the country into warring Red and Blue state enclaves.” Meantime, national Democrats debate the intricacies of Senate etiquette.

