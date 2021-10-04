CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
College Sports

WVU football: ESPN FPI updates predictions for WVU's remaining games

By Chris Anderson
247Sports
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt's game week! West Virginia is now 2-2 on the season, losing in a tight one to No. 4 Oklahoma in Norman on Saturday night. With each game, ESPN's Football Power Index updates West Virginia's odds for their remaining games. Now, it's time to get the latest numbers. Right now, the model projects WVU to go 6.5-5.5, which is up compared to a week ago (6.0-6.0) and better than what it was before the season (5.5-6.5).

247sports.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

College Football Hall Of Famer Dead At 59

Two weeks ago, the college football world lost a beloved figure when a Hall of Fame player passed away. According to multiple reports, former BYU great Gordon Hudson passed away on September 27. He was 59 years old. Hudson starred for the BYU football program where he became arguably the...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Clippers Point Guard Reportedly Suffers Significant Injury

The Los Angeles Clippers received crushing news this Thursday involving rookie point guard Jason Preston. According to ESPN insider Adrian Wojnarowski, the Ohio product is expected to miss a significant part of the 2021-22 season. Preston will have to miss time due to a procedure he had done on his...
NBA
saturdaydownsouth.com

College football program updates status of player rushed to hospital during Thursday night game

A college football injured on the first play of the second half on Thursday night appears to be OK following a scary incident. Samy Johnson, who plays for Arkansas State, was injured early in the third quarter against Coastal Carolina when he tried to run down Coastal Carolina running back Shermari Jones. The Arkansas State defensive back was on the field for awhile after the play and was surrounded by his teammates as he was placed on a stretcher. He was later taken to a hospital.
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
State
Maryland State
State
West Virginia State
State
Oklahoma State
saturdaytradition.com

ESPN's FPI predicts outcome of top-5 battle for Penn State-Iowa

A lot of eyes will be on Kinnick Stadium with an incredibly crucial matchup in store for Week 6. With both Iowa and Penn State winning Week 5, the matchup of undefeated top-5 teams is set for the No. 3 Hawkeyes vs. the No. 4 Nittany Lions. It is a game that will carry early College Football Playoff implications and play a big role in the divisional races for the B1G.
IOWA CITY, IA
saturdaydownsouth.com

Tennessee fans hammer Kentucky after Wildcats reveal uniform combination for LSU

Tennessee Football coverage presented by — The Wildcats are some copycats, at least according to Vol Twitter. On Friday, Kentucky revealed that Mark Stoops’ troops will wear black, er, anthracite, jerseys on Saturday night against LSU. UK’s announcement comes a few days after UT announced special black jerseys for Saturday’s game against South Carolina. Vol Twitter is not amused that another SEC East team is wearing similarly colored jerseys in Week 6.
KENTUCKY STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Espn#Fpi#Texas Tech Red Raiders#American Football#Football Power Index#Strength Of Schedule No#Wvu Football#Win#Sharks#Fcs
saturdaydownsouth.com

ESPN's updated top-25 FPI rankings include 8 SEC teams

ESPN’s Football Power Index (FPI) has some odd rankings sometimes, but it does seem to get the top 2 teams right this year. After a wild Week 5 around college football, there were some major changes in the updated top-25 FPI rankings, but the SEC remains well-represented. As you can...
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
Sports
Texas Tech University
NewsBreak
West Virginia University
Sports
University of Oklahoma
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Daily Athenaeum

In viral video, man claims to have COVID at WVU football game

In a viral TikTok video, a person is seen standing in the packed stands during the WVU football game against Virginia Tech. The man shows himself briefly before turning the camera and panning across the crowd. The caption on the video posted by user @justinrobinson_2 reads: “Is it to[o] late...
FOOTBALL
saturdaydownsouth.com

ESPN updates top-25 FPI rankings after Week 4

Week 4 of the college football season is in the books. What did we learn? Well, Alabama and Georgia are really good. Everyone else? We’ll see. On Sunday, ESPN’s Football Power Index (FPI) rankings were updated. In the top 25 were a grand total of 8 SEC teams. As you...
COLLEGE SPORTS
bluegoldnews.com

The Good And Bad Of WVU’s Defense

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – West Virginia’s red zone defense is a big reason why the team is off to a 2-1 start for the 2021 football season. If not for three red zone stops against Virginia Tech this past Saturday, including the most critical of them in the final minute with WVU clinging to a six-point lead, the Mountaineers would likely have lost to the Hokies rather than holding on for a 27-21 victory.
MORGANTOWN, WV
wvsportsnow.com

Sloppy Second Half Deals WVU Football Second Loss at Oklahoma

Mountaineer fans entered tonight’s game blissfully optimistic about the outcome. Rumors of a shootout, despite the last two meetings’ 111-70 Oklahoma out-scoring, had been flying all week. As the 2-1 Mountaineers prepared to open Big 12 Conference play against the No. 4, undefeated Oklahoma Sooner team, tensions were high. All of the stats favored the Sooners. WVU head coach Neal Brown was entering Norman, Ok. on an 0-5 road loss streak. The Mountaineer football team hadn’t won in Norman since 1982.
OKLAHOMA STATE
wvgazettemail.com

WVU football: Mountaineers take on No. 4 Oklahoma

Last week’s 27-21 win over rival and then-No. 15 Virginia Tech was certainly a significant step in the climb that West Virginia coach Neal Brown has urged his team and fans to trust. While mountains are few and far between in the plains of Oklahoma, it’s an even higher peak...
OKLAHOMA STATE
247Sports

College football expert picks for WVU-Oklahoma

It's Friday and we're just over 24 hours away from West Virginia taking on Oklahoma in the Big 12 Conference opener for both teams. The game will be nationally televised on ABC in primetime. As we always do the day before the game, we scour the internet for all the experts (and computers) to get their predictions for the upcoming game. Here's a rundown of what we found.
COLLEGE SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy