With end of month and end of quarter behind us, we may see some money put to work after the Dow Jones sold off -1,516.81 points in September, the most points (not percentage) since the March 2020 selloff of -3,492.20 at the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic. Will traders buy the dip? The RBA and RBNZ also meet this week. Will either be raising rates? In addition, after kicking the can down the road until December 3rd for a government shutdown, Congress now must deal with the impending debt ceiling and a vote on the infrastructure bill. Will the debt ceiling be lifted before October 18th? OPEC+ meets on Monday amid a potential energy crisis. Will they increase supply? Economic data this week will also bring about US Non-Farm Payrolls and Canada’s Employment Change!

ECONOMY ・ 7 DAYS AGO