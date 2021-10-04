LIVE Transfer Talk: Real Madrid join Bayern, Liverpool, Man City in race for Sesko

A look at whats happening in European soccer on Tuesday:. As Manchester City travels to Paris Saint-Germain in a rematch of last year's semifinal, it's all about egos in the French capital. After getting substituted during Saturdays 2-0 league win against Montpellier, Kylian Mbappe was caught on camera complaining to a teammate that Neymar  who assisted Julian Draxler for PSGs second goal  did not pass him the ball. The incident prompted a debate in French media on the impact of Lionel Messi's arrival at the club on the relationship between Mbappe and Neymar. The pair have played five games together this season, failing to provide assists to each other. Neymar and Mbappe have enjoyed an excellent relationship so far, but Messis signing has brought about major change. Messi and Neymar, who have a close relationship with Argentina forward Angel Di Maria, rekindled the close bond and complicity they had in Barcelona, giving the impression that Mbappe is somewhat left aside. While Leo, Angel and Neymar know each other, we have to integrate Kylian into it all," PSG coach Mauricio Pochettino recently said. Its going to take a little time.

