LIVE Transfer Talk: Real Madrid join Bayern, Liverpool, Man City in race for Sesko

By Chris Wright
ESPN
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe summer transfer window is closed for the top leagues in Europe! After a summer full of international football, countless clubs waited until the last minute to pull off their transfers. See all the major deals here and check out how we graded the biggest signings. But just because the window is shut until January, that doesn't mean the rumours won't keep coming.

