CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ontario County, NY

Suspects in Chemung County torture-murder case connected to Ontario County torture investigation

By Carl Aldinger, George Stockburger
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qM2Nz_0cGJMsmU00

(WETM) – Eddie Marte and Malik Weems, the two men recently indicted by a Chemung County Grand Jury in connection to a Chemung County torture-murder case, are also under investigation in connection to an Ontario County kidnapping and torture case.

According to our sister station WROC in Rochester, Marte and Weems were arrested on April 27 in the City of Geneva after someone was held at gunpoint, kidnapped, and tortured.

Two more indicted in Chemung County torture-murder case, kidnapped second man

In the Ontario County case, Weems, 18, and Marte, 25, face kidnapping, burglary, and robbery charges. A third man, 62-year-old Thomas Ferraro, was arrested in connection to the Ontario County case but has not been named in connection to the Chemung County investigation.

Investigators say the Ontario County victim was punched and kicked in the face and torso, beaten with belts and cords, and burned with a hot knife.

Investigators in Ontario County say police found a stolen handgun, another handgun, 1 pound of crystal methamphetamine, 1.4 pounds of heroin, 1 ounce of suspected cocaine, and $5,000 cash while executing three search warrants in the case. They say the drugs alone are worth roughly $75,000.

Marte and Weems were arrested in the Ontario County Jail in connection to the Chemung County case. The Chemung County District Attorney’s Office says Marte is from New York City and that Weems is from Pittsburg, Pennsylvania.

In Chemung County, Weems and Marte have been indicted for first degree murder, four counts of first degree kidnapping, and two counts each of first and degree assault.

The murder, assault, and one of the kidnapping charges are in connection to the torture-murder case of Juan Jose Gotay. Last week Thomas Bovaird of Horseheads was the first person to be arrested and indicted in the case.

The indictments said Weems and Marte also kidnapped a Joseph Waters in early April 2021, with the intent to make someone pay ransom for Waters. They allegedly restrained him for a period of more than 12 hours with the intent to cause physical injury to him.

At this time, Bovaird has not been indicted for the kidnapping of Waters and it’s unknown what or any connection he had to that case.

Chemung County torture killing: Who was the victim Juan Jose Gotay?

Bovaird, Weems, and Marte are alleged participants in the kidnapping, torture, and murder of Juan Jose Gotay of New York City.

According to Chemung County District Attorney Weeden Wetmore, Gotay was 38-years-old when he was kidnapped, tortured, mutilated, and left to die in rural Pennsylvania.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yXvju_0cGJMsmU00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZfDHh_0cGJMsmU00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UZmkF_0cGJMsmU00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YAyvB_0cGJMsmU00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Lq3tf_0cGJMsmU00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XqwK1_0cGJMsmU00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40ydHJ_0cGJMsmU00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1t8clY_0cGJMsmU00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47ync8_0cGJMsmU00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03GUSv_0cGJMsmU00
    Partridge Street Police
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LwZDb_0cGJMsmU00
    Partridge Street Police
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34ao9Z_0cGJMsmU00
    Partridge Street Police
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AMn4b_0cGJMsmU00
    Partridge Street Police
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RphQe_0cGJMsmU00
    Partridge Street Police
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QIrsw_0cGJMsmU00
    Partridge Street Police
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rJfMQ_0cGJMsmU00
    Partridge Street Police

Gotay’s body was recovered bound by an electrical cord by Pennsylvania State Police in April, nearly four months after he was kidnapped on or around Jan. 29 or 30, 2021.

Disclaimer: the following details may be disturbing for some readers.

While still living, Gotay was subjected to multiple traumatic injuries caused by his kidnappers, including gunshot wounds to his shoulder and leg; permanent and mutilating injuries to his eyes caused by a pointed instrument; burns that caused disfigurement to his ears and buttocks; mutilating injuries to his tongue, injuries to his jaw, mouth, and teeth caused by repeated kicking and beating; and multiple broken ribs and fingers.

According to the indictment, Gotay was still alive when his kidnappers left his body in Pennslyvania. Officials confirmed that Gotay’s body was the one recovered along Route 6 in Potter County back in April.

Very limited information could be found on Gotay online, including no obituary or prominent social media presence.

The case is in connection to the large New York State Police presence at two homes on 427 Partridge St. and 319 West Ave in Elmira on May 5 where police dug up yards and combed through both homes.

Bovaird, a Horseheads native, was indicted for first-degree murder, kidnapping in the first degree, two counts of assault in the first degree, and two counts of assault in the second degree. He was remanded to the Chemung County Jail. Bovaird is scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 22 for motions.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

Comments / 2

Related
NEWS10 ABC

Johnstown couple arrested in alleged welfare fraud

JOHNSTOWN, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Wednesday, a couple was arrested by Fulton County Sheriff’s Investigators following an investigation into Welfare Fraud. Victoria Intelisano and Michael Intelisano, both of Johnstown, were arrested after the Fulton County Department of Social Services (DSS) Police said received allegations that the couple failed to report they were receiving Unemployment Insurance […]
JOHNSTOWN, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Fort Edward woman charged with larceny over allegedly stolen benefits

FORT EDWARD, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Washington County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest of Susan Rivers, 42, of Fort Edward on two separate larceny charges. According to the Washington County Sheriff Jeffrey Murphy, Rivers intentionally failed to report information, and as a result, she reportedly received benefits that she was not legally entitled to. Police […]
FORT EDWARD, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
Ontario County, NY
Crime & Safety
State
Pennsylvania State
Chemung County, NY
Crime & Safety
Ontario County, NY
Government
City
Rochester, NY
County
Chemung County, NY
County
Ontario County, NY
Chemung County, NY
Obituaries
City
Elmira, NY
Chemung County, NY
Government
NEWS10 ABC

Police: Albany man arrested in possession of a loaded handgun

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Friday, Christopher Mazone, 34, of Albany was arrested by State Police, found to be in possession of a loaded handgun, during a traffic stop. Troopers said, they stopped Mozone for multiple vehicle and traffic offenses observed while driving in the City of Albany. The odor of an alcoholic beverage in […]
ALBANY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gotay
NEWS10 ABC

NYC man evading police approaches 48 hours spent in a tree

NEW YORK (PIX11) — A man in Queens evading police refused to come down from a tree Thursday afternoon, a day after he first fled into the tree’s branches, officials said. Officers responded to a domestic dispute between the man and his mother near 226th Street and 145th Avenue on Wednesday, officials said. When police […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kidnapping#Murder#Obituary#New York State Police#Wetm#Chemung County Grand Jury#Wroc#Horseheads
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Obituaries
NEWS10 ABC

NYPD: Teen stabbed multiple times over phone charger

A teenager stabbed another teen inside a Bronx high school library on Thursday afternoon, police said. The attacker, 16, argued with the 18-year-old victim in the library of the Fannie Lou Hammer Freedom High School on Jennings Street around 2:10 p.m., officials said.
BRONX, NY
NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10 ABC

1K+
Followers
578
Post
429K+
Views
ABOUT

Your local news leader providing the most up-to-date information about what is happening in your community, at news10.com.

 https://www.news10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy