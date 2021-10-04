CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

At my first live concert in 18 months, songs about divorce have never felt so joyful

By The Guardian view
The Guardian
The Guardian
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22XIHn_0cGJMrtl00
Martha Wainwright at the Union Chapel in London.

We are all returning from the restrictions of the pandemic at different speeds. To seeing friends, to seeing art, to the office, to obligations. We may put those priorities in different orders, but it is a constant weighing: is this venture into crowds worth the risk? Is this? In my life, live music looms large. Now it is worth it again.

On a recent Monday evening, a mere 557 days since I had last been to a concert, I returned to gigs. Finally I was back where I am most content: in this case, London’s Union Chapel, waiting for the voice of Canadian singer-songwriter Martha Wainwright to shatter the tedium of a Covid-era evening.

This Islington venue is a jewel: architecturally, artistically. Photos from gigs here exhibit a blissful continuity, each visiting cultural titan dwarfed by that gargantuan stained-glass window. As the Royal Albert Hall’s senior press manager, I would be trashing my career if I called this my favourite venue, but let’s just say that it’s my favourite venue I’m not contractually obliged to promote.

It certainly offers a singular gig-going experience. Pay your extra £25 a year to be a member, and advance entry means you can nab a cushion, buy a hot chocolate from the kiosk and go and sit on the front row of the wooden pews.

When I arrive with a friend, we find that this wholesome ritual has, of course, been exploded by Covid. Entry is grimly rigorous, the kiosk is closed, and only an idiot would think you could still borrow a communal cushion during a pandemic. Anyway, they asked me to put it back, and I apologised.

Since the bar upstairs was shut, we simply sat in place, talking through masks, until the support act came on. They were called Bernice and seemed to be interested in all the genres at once: to the uninitiated, it sounded like each band member was playing a different song. But halfway through the set – on a new track, Are You Breathing? – everything came together, and by the time they closed we had been won over completely.

Having waited 18 months to experience live music again, it seemed fitting that fate and Martha Wainwright should dictate that the ones breaking the silence be a Canadian indie-jazz-R&B-pop band we’d never heard of before. That’s one erratic virtue of the gig experience: the roulette of the supporting act.

There was a moment in the lull between sets when an audience member exploded into coughs, and the little voice in my head muttered: “Oh shit.” But next my ear was caught by the techs tuning a double-bass over the sound of piped-in funk. And I just felt privileged to be there. That feeling endured. The background music stopped. The lights dimmed. The hubbub cut suddenly to silence. And there was that single, shared moment of realisation, before the tumult commenced. As Wainwright strode to centre stage, the wave reached its crest. “You’re gonna make me cry, and we haven’t even started,” she said.

Wainwright exemplifies live music’s central appeal: its narcotic escapism and capacity for emotional release. The scion of two legendary folk families, renowned for her starkly confessional songs, she truly comes alive on stage, her vocal gymnastics and tortured physicality a frequent vehicle for fury and pain. But while she will spin Leonard Cohen’s Chelsea Hotel # 2 into a work of violent retribution, the main order of the night is simple. It is joy. Though the new album she is touring, Love Will Be Reborn, is about her divorce, we are all so happy – Martha included.

In an interview the next day, I ask her about the atmosphere. “You could feel how much people were yearning,” she says. “What I’ve missed most is the emotional arc of a show. I was nervous, and rushed the first couple of songs, but after a few I started feeling at ease – and then the happiness kicked in. It was an unusually joyous night. This city’s been through a lot, and there was this celebratory feeling – that we are not out of the woods yet, but a better time is starting.”

For me, it is mostly about the music – but not entirely. There is something unexpectedly affecting here, too: the artificiality of the stage smoke; that white light and haze. We have lived too much in the real world of late, or perhaps not in it at all. And, while I have always gone to gigs for the connection to the artist, now the crowd matters so much. When Wainwright sings Falaise de Malaise at the piano, in French, and the final notes disappear, someone off to our right coos: “That’s beautiful.”

Many of us will have had confused feelings about returning to things that were, 18 or so months ago, unquestioned parts of life. My first gig back was not the same as before. Not quite. We sat there, out of practice in a crowd, exhausted from pandemic life, our cheers slightly muffled by masks. But then the sound, the stagecraft, this artist’s articulation of our half-realised thoughts returned to sweep us up again. We were lost in the music, and we could forget everything else.

  • Rick Burin is a writer and senior press manager at the Royal Albert Hall

Comments / 0

Related
Genius

Coldplay & BTS Collaborate For The First Time On New Song “My Universe”

On Friday, Coldplay released “My Universe,” their first-ever collaboration with K-pop superstars BTS, after a clip of the track leaked online in July 2021. The song is the second promotional single off the U.K. band’s upcoming ninth studio album, Music of the Spheres, which is slated to drop on October 15. Produced by pop hitmaker Max Martin, Oscar Holter, and Bill Rahko, “My Universe” originated with Coldplay frontman Chris Martin after BTS reached out to him about collaborating on a song together.
MUSIC
INFORUM

In first concert back, FM Symphony finds joy in new works and old friends

Musical Director Christopher Zimmerman welcomed audiences back for the first live FMSO live concert in 20 months with new new commissions, two guest artists, a bill that at times sounded more like a jazz concert and, oh yeah, a little Ludwig van Beethoven. On most nights Beethoven would be the...
FARGO, ND
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

A Reflection: Experiencing My Daughter’s First Live Concert

If there's anything i'm particularly proud of when it comes to my daughter, it's her passion for music. The kid has always had an ear for it, was dancing before she was walking or talking, and was enrolled in baby music classes before she was two years old (by the way, did you know Aaron Lewis' mom, yes AFL from Staind, has a music program in Western MA where I lived when my daughter was born - story for another day I guess).
ORANGE COUNTY, NY
NME

Chris Martin on BTS collaboration: “I saw it in my head for so many months”

Coldplay‘s Chris Martin has shared more about what it was like working with BTS on their recent joint single ‘My Universe’. On September 27, the two groups released a 13-minute documentary on the process behind their collaboration, which arrived last week. In the video, Martin shared that he had flown into South Korea amidst the COVID-19 pandemic to record the track with BTS in-person.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Martha Wainwright
NME

Tomorrow X Together live in Seoul: a bittersweet but brilliant first solo concert

Tomorrow X Together’s first solo concert has been a long time coming. It’s been two-and-a-half years since the fourth-generation leaders made their debut but, so far, they’ve had to make do with showing off their developing performance skills in limited ways. Two months after they debuted, they held a six-stop showcase tour in the US and were booked for festivals and fashion shows in America and Japan. Then, when they were hitting their stride musically and likely ready to take things up a notch, the pandemic hit and forced them online.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Music#Chelsea Hotel#Art#Live Concert#Jazz#Union Chapel#Canadian#The Royal Albert Hall
The Independent

James Blake's post-pandemic album finds clarity in chaos

In a year where every interaction came with a risk, people across the world were forced to reassess relationships. Grammy-winning recording artist and producer James Blake was no different.“I could see around me that it wasn’t only me who was reevaluating friendships,” said Blake. “Having to reevaluate, ‘How many people do we need in our lives? Do I need this thought process anymore? What’s my purpose outside of this rat race?’”These reflections steadily gave him inspiration as he created music that strayed from traditional love songs: tracks that touch on heartbreak, complacency, comparison and hope.“The subject matter of the...
MUSIC
Elite Daily

BTS Is Having Their First Live Concerts In Two Years And ARMYs Can't Handle It

After only sticking to virtual concerts for two years due to the coronavirus pandemic, BTS will finally sing and dance in front of a live audience this fall. On Monday, Sept. 27, the septet announced that four in-person shows will be held in Los Angeles at the end of 2021. Since the concerts will mark their first U.S. performances in front of a live audience since their 2019 Love Yourself: Speak Yourself tour (aside from their recent Global Citizen Live show), there’s no doubt millions of fans will be trying to get tickets to see them once again. In order to make sure you don’t miss out, here’s everything you need to know about BTS' Permission To Dance On Stage LA concerts.
MUSIC
yourvalley.net

Church announces live concert

Grace Community Church, 16165 W. Mountain View Blvd., is hosting two live concerts in November, featuring Sonoran Skies, a Sun City Grand based band. The first concert is 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 5 and the second is 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 7. The Sonoran Skies band combines five vocalists/soloists with...
SUN CITY, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Music
mxdwn.com

Billie Eilish Set To Join Danny Elfman In Singing “Sally’s Song” At The Nightmare Before Christmas Live-To-Film Concert Experience

Grammy-Award winner Billie Eilish has been announced as a special guest to Danny Elfman’s live-to-film concert experience of Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas for two nights at Los Angeles’ Banc of California Stadium on October 29 and 31. Eilish will perform “Sally’s Song” at the event, which will contain...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Variety

Alanis Morissette Brings the Shamanism, and Garbage the Swagger, to Potent Night at Hollywood Bowl: Concert Review

The current tour by Alanis Morissette and Garbage has been characterized as a “Jagged Little Pill” 25th anniversary tour, and as it so happens, Garbage’s self-titled debut album came out just a couple of months after “Pill” did, so it’s a silver jubilee all around. What this occasion also means is that this has to be roughly the 23rd or 24th anniversary of starting to take both Morissette and Shirley Manson too much for granted, rather than holding them in mind all this time as national treasures. The pendulum has clearly swung back in the favor of their proper recognition, in...
MUSIC
SignalsAZ

Have You Heard About These Concerts in the Quad Cities this Weekend?

From downtown Prescott to the outskirts’ wineries, the Quad Cities is the perfect location to enjoy Arizona’s best musicians crystal clearly. We have partnered with Beltone to find the best live shows to enjoy the sounds of Arizona!. October 8, 8:00 pm – 11:00 pm. With a vast repertoire that...
MUSIC
Vice

A Celebrity Singer Convicted of Molesting a Teenager Was Welcomed Back on TV

Wearing a flower garland, the man smiled while standing in a slow-moving convertible, waving to crowds gathered to see him upon his release from prison. For many watching the scenes on Sept. 3 in Jakarta, the extravagant reception for Indonesian celebrity singer Saipul Jamil did not fit with the circumstances: the 41-year-old was free for the first time since being convicted more than five years ago for molesting a 17-year-old.
CELEBRITIES
Cosmopolitan

Meghan Markle just shared an update on "beautiful" baby Lilibet

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's tour of New York has been quite the whirlwind, with the couple making appearances at the likes of large-scale events, such as Global Citizen Live, to more intimate settings like a school in Harlem, where the Duchess of Sussex dropped in to read her best-selling book, The Bench.
WORLD
Popculture

'Cosby Show' Kid Marries After Divorce and Paternity Battle With Ex 'RHOA' Star's Husband

The Cosby Show star Keshia Knight-Pulliam is a married woman. Pulliam is most-known as Rudy Huxtable as the fictional daughter of "America's Favorite Dad" Bill Cosby on the highly successful NBC sitcom, which ran for eight seasons. Pulliam has had a rough few years. She famously married former Real Housewives of Atlanta star Ed Hartwell, a former NFL star who was married to Lisa Wu. Pulliam and Hartwell shocked fans by announcing their surprise New Year's Eve wedding in 2016. Months later, after announcing their pregnancy, Hartwell began denying the paternity of their unborn daughter, Ella Grace. A paternity test would prove otherwise but the battle ensued.
NFL
The Guardian

The Guardian

27K+
Followers
19K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy