Pier Kids review – radically empathetic chronicle of queer Black youth

By Phuong Le
The Guardian
The Guardian
 5 days ago
Deeply intimate … Pier Kids.

Made between 2011 and 2016, Elegance Bratton’s film is an unforgettable documentary about queer Black lives on the fringe that will undoubtedly invite comparisons to Jennie Livingston’s Paris Is Burning, from 1990. Here though, we see everything through the lens of a queer Black film-maker who imbues every frame with startling frankness and radical empathy.

Pier Kids follows homeless gay and transgender youth of colour who have found their own community in Manhattan’s Chelsea Piers, highlighting the daily struggles of Crystal LaBeija, Casper and Desean. What emerges is a deeply intimate portrait of an organic collective under attack from all sides: brutal policing, urban gentrification and financial precariousness. Stories involving shocking discrimination and violence are filmed with a conspiratorial understanding, as if the camera is lending a friendly ear.

Still, this is not aiming to be heartwarming in the maudlin sense. Impromptu voguing sessions on the sidewalk are interrupted by the sound of police sirens in the background. Crystal’s salon visits are undercut by her aunt and mother deadnaming her. In fact, New York’s pop culture image as a queer haven is under threat, with danger and joy going hand in hand. However, as the last breath of the summer sun wraps around these kids, many of whom have left abusive homes for the streets of New York, the warmth of the pier family feels more transformative than ever.

