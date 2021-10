Celebrities better keep an eye on which fellow famous people they follow because fans might start thinking they're dating. After Chris Evans added Selena Gomez to the small number of people the Captain America actor follows, fans of the Only Murders in the Building star began theorizing that the two are an item. There have also been photos of the two leaving the same places in Los Angeles earlier this month, but the two never appeared in the same photo.

CELEBRITIES ・ 1 DAY AGO