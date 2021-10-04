CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
UK’s Sunak says he does not want more tax increases

By Syndicated Content
95.5 FM WIFC
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLONDON (Reuters) – British finance minister Rishi Sunak said on Monday he and Prime Minister Boris Johnson did not want to raise taxes again after a recent increase in social security contributions to help fund the health service and social care. “We made the difficult decision that we did and...

wifc.com

Comments / 0

Person
Rishi Sunak
Person
Boris Johnson
IN THIS ARTICLE
