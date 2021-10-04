Coldplay and Selena Gomez have a collaboration on the way

From "Amy Schumer Learns to Cook" to "Cooking with Paris," celebrity cooking shows have never been more popular. Conceived in the early days of quarantine, "Selena + Chef" is another American reality cooking series that centers around a celebrity with little to no cooking abilities: singer and actress Selena Gomez. The concept of the show is simple and self-explanatory: Gomez invites famous chefs into her kitchen (virtually) to teach her how to make a meal (via Variety). Occasionally the "Only Murders in the Building" star is joined by her roommates and her Texan grandparents, Nana and Papa, to help prep, cook, but mostly eat the dishes. From learning how to cook the perfect omelet to an immaculate souffle, let's put it this way — some dishes turn out better than others.

CELEBRITIES ・ 1 DAY AGO