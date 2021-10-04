CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
FIFA

Soccer-NWSL names new executive committee following misconduct allegations

By Syndicated Content
wibqam.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) – The National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL) has launched a new executive committee after firing commissioner Lisa Baird following a report detailing allegations of misconduct against former North Carolina Courage head coach Paul Riley. The Athletic https://theathletic.com/2857633/2021/09/30/this-guy-has-a-pattern-amid-institutional-failure-former-nwsl-players-accuse-prominent-coach-of-sexual-coercion last week outlined allegations of sexual coercion and misconduct by Riley after...

wibqam.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

NWSL coach Paul Riley sacked following allegations of abuse

The National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL) said the North Carolina Courage have terminated coach Paul Riley after a report that detailed allegations of abusive behaviour.The Athletic on Thursday outlined allegations of sexual coercion and misconduct by Riley, who led the Courage to back-to-back NWSL championships in 2018 and 2019, after speaking to more than a dozen players he coached since 2010.“I was shocked and disgusted to read the new allegations,” NWSL Commissioner Lisa Baird said in a statement. “The league, in concert with the North Carolina Courage, as reacted swiftly in response to these new allegations, and former head coach...
SOCCER
ESPN

NWSL postpones weekend matches over misconduct allegations

The National Women's Soccer League will not play the games scheduled for this weekend as it deals with the fallout from allegations of sexual misconduct against a former coach. Friday's matches, including Washington at North Carolina and Gotham FC at Louisville, were postponed along with Saturday's slate, which featured Orlando...
FIFA
The Oregonian

NWSL announces new executive committee, more systemic changes in wake of commissioner’s resignation amid harassment scandal

Following the resignation of the National Women’s Soccer League commissioner amid a sexual harassment and misconduct scandal involving a longtime coach, a three-woman executive committee has been formed to oversee league operations. The NWSL also launched an independent investigation Sunday into its handling of abuse claims. The league was rocked...
PORTLAND, OR
Bleacher Report

NWSL Announces Oversight Committee in Wake of Paul Riley Allegations

The NWSL's board of governors formed an executive committee to oversee the league's decisions going forward after commissioner Lisa Baird resigned in the wake of sexual coercion and abuse allegations against now-former North Carolina Courage manager Paul Riley. The committee, made up of the Orlando Pride's Amanda Duffy, Kansas City's...
FIFA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Soccer#Executive Committee#Reuters#Courage
USA Today

NWSL announces new, three-women executive committee after harassment scandal

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Following the resignation of the National Women’s Soccer League commissioner amid a sexual harassment and misconduct scandal involving a longtime coach, a three-woman executive committee has been formed to oversee league operations. The NWSL also launched an independent investigation Sunday into its handling of abuse claims....
PORTLAND, OR
KEYT

NWSL players pause games, recognize 2 who alleged misconduct

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Players stopped on the field in the sixth minute of National Women’s Soccer League games and linked arms to demonstrate solidarity with two former players who came forward with allegations of sexual harassment and misconduct against a prominent coach. The actions came during games between Gotham FC and the Washington Spirit in Philadelphia and between the North Carolina Courage and Racing Louisville in Cary, North Carolina. Earlier in the day, the owner of the Courage apologized for the franchise’s “failure” to create an environment where players felt safe in coming forward.
PORTLAND, OR
Sportico

NWSL Sponsors Hang On as Scandals and Resignations Roil League

During the summer of 2019, Anheuser-Busch launched a marketing campaign starring a pink-haired Megan Rapinoe, fresh off a captivating U.S. Women’s National Team World Cup victory, and calling on other brands to join Budweiser, the National Women’s Soccer League’s official beer sponsor, in supporting the NWSL and its players. It worked. In the past two years, the league has brought in record-setting sponsor dollars from a growing list of corporate partners, seen significant spikes in viewership through new television deals, and raised player salaries. And now it’s all at risk, as the nine-year-old league has been rocked by allegations of verbal and...
MLS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NWSL
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
FIFA
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Gareth Southgate hails female referee for England match as watershed moment for gender equality

Gareth Southgate has heralded England’s first match to be refereed by a woman as a watershed occasion for gender equality.Kateryna Monzul will take charge of Saturday’s World Cup qualifier away in Andorra She will officiate the match at the Estadi Nacional, with UEFA’s official website confirming her fellow Ukrainians Maryna Striletska and Svitlana Grushko as assistant referees.France’s Stephanie Frappart will be the VAR with the fourth official and assistant VAR roles filled by men – Denys Shurman and Vikor Matyash respectively.Southgate acknowledged it is a step forward for female officials but is largely uninterested in their sex so long...
UEFA
Sportico

FIFA Looks to Double Down on Its World Cup Profit Machine: Data Viz

The exact infrastructure cost of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar has eluded public knowledge; outlets have reported numbers ranging from $10 billion to $300 billion, depending on whether certain national construction projects such as roads and airports are included.  What is known is that FIFA won’t pay for any of it. That responsibility (in Qatar’s case, building at least seven new stadiums) always falls on the host nation. Brazil and Russia spent more than $10 billion apiece on preparations for the 2014 and 2018 events, respectively.  The international football governing body does incur other costs related to the tournament. It...
UEFA
investing.com

Soccer-NWSL terminates Courage coach Riley following allegations of abuse

(Reuters) - The National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) said the North Carolina Courage have terminated coach Paul Riley after a report that detailed allegations of abusive behavior. The Athletic on Thursday outlined allegations of sexual coercion and misconduct by Riley, who led the Courage to back-to-back NWSL championships in 2018...
SOCCER
Reuters

NWSL names new executive committee following misconduct allegations

Oct 4 (Reuters) - The National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) has launched a new executive committee after firing commissioner Lisa Baird following a report detailing allegations of misconduct against former North Carolina Courage head coach Paul Riley. The Athletic last week outlined allegations of sexual coercion and misconduct by Riley...
FIFA
UPI News

NWSL postpones soccer games amid coach's misconduct allegations

Oct. 1 (UPI) -- The National Women's Soccer League postponed its five scheduled matches this weekend to give players and coaches "space to reflect" amid an investigation into misconduct allegations made against former coach Paul Riley. The North Carolina Courage fired Riley on Thursday. The Courage cited a report in...
SOCCER

Comments / 0

Community Policy