Soccer-NWSL names new executive committee following misconduct allegations
(Reuters) – The National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL) has launched a new executive committee after firing commissioner Lisa Baird following a report detailing allegations of misconduct against former North Carolina Courage head coach Paul Riley. The Athletic https://theathletic.com/2857633/2021/09/30/this-guy-has-a-pattern-amid-institutional-failure-former-nwsl-players-accuse-prominent-coach-of-sexual-coercion last week outlined allegations of sexual coercion and misconduct by Riley after...wifc.com
Comments / 0