"Intelligence for Life": The Spanish Pavilion at the 2020 Expo Dubai

ArchDaily
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUnder the motto of 'Intelligence for life', the Spanish Pavilion at the 2020 Expo in Dubai seeks to synthesize "our ingenuity, our creativity and our innovative capacity as essential tools to preserve life and biological diversity as well as to build a sustainable future". The architectural project entrusted to the studio Amann-Cánovas-Maruri is located in the "Sustainability" thematic area, close to what will undoubtedly be one of the largest meeting points: Al Wasl Square and the UAE Pavilion designed by Santiago Calatrava.

www.archdaily.com

