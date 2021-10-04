"Intelligence for Life": The Spanish Pavilion at the 2020 Expo Dubai

The Israel Minister of Tourism, Yoel Razvozov, will open the Israeli Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai on October 7, 2021. The Minister will be joined by the Ministry of Tourism Director-General Amir Halevi and other representatives from the Tourism Ministry who will hold a series of professional meetings with senior tourism industry officials in the UAE. The Israel Tourism Minister is expected to meet with his counterpart, to strengthen bilateral ties. Minister Razvozov will discuss cooperation in a range of areas, including, among others: encouraging investment, cooperation in the field of tourism, and marketing regional vacation packages, mainly for tourists from the East. Ministry officials will also hold a range of meetings with airline representatives about opening new routes into Israel and expanding existing routes.

MIDDLE EAST ・ 8 DAYS AGO