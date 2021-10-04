Crews extinguish car fire in Bellbrook

Crews respond to car fire in Bellbrook

BELLBROOK — Crews put out a car fire that happened in Bellbrook early Monday morning.

The Greene County Sheriff’s office tells us Bellbrook crews were called to East Maple Street just before 3:00 a.m. on the report of a car fire.

Initially, the caller told dispatch the fire started after fireworks were set off under the vehicle.

Bellbrook Police and fire are working to learn how the fire started.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

We will update this story once we learn more.

