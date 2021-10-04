Find ways to ensure 12MP's success, Teresa Kok urges
KUALA LUMPUR (Oct 4): Malaysia needs to find ways to cut down on imports, boost exports and attract foreign investors to ensure the success of the 12th Malaysia Plan (12MP). During the debate on the 12MP in the Dewan Rakyat on Monday, Teresa Kok (DAP-Seputeh) noted that in terms of exports to international markets — particularly Western markets — palm oil and oil palm products as well as rubber and rubber products face challenges such as allegations of deforestation and forced labour.www.theedgemarkets.com
