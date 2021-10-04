CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Windows 11: You'll need these 2 things before you download Microsoft's new OS

By Alison DeNisco Rayome
CNET
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMicrosoft's latest operating system, Windows 11, will start rolling out on Oct. 5, as a free upgrade to those already using Windows 10 (find out how you can download Windows 11 free, and how to check if your computer is compatible). But if you're setting up a Windows 11 Home account -- which most people using it on a personal device will be -- you'll have to go through a couple of extra steps before you can actually get started.

