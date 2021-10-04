CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Sales And Marketing Leaders: Wake Up, It's Almost 2022!

By Sayantan Dasgupta
Entrepreneur
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYou're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media. It should come as no surprise that the ultimate goal of any forward-thinking organization is to ensure that their sales and marketing teams find a way to achieve alignment between the two crucial departments. Although this is a highly sought-after goal of many operations, few achieve it, and even more, struggle to keep their departments aligned after the initial change.

www.entrepreneur.com

Comments / 0

Related
hospitalitynet.org

SiteMinder Partners With Digital Marketing Leaders To Open Up The Full Direct Booking Opportunity For Hotels

SiteMinder, the world’s leading open hotel commerce platform, has partnered with the travel industry’s digital marketing leaders to open up the full direct booking opportunity for its more than 32,000 hotel customers. The partnerships form part of Plug-in Apps—an extension of the SiteMinder Booking Engine—which brings digital marketing to the hands of hoteliers for the first time and allows them to build their own technology stack.
TRAVEL
Fast Casual

Juice It Up! increases Q3 sales by almost 17%

Juice It Up!, a handcrafted smoothie, superfruit bowl and raw juice chain, has increased year-over-year same store sales 16.7% for Q3 of 2021, according to a company press release. Same store sales also jumped 35% year to date. Additionally, average unit volume has also increased over the past four quarters,...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marketing Strategies#Content Marketing#Sales Effectiveness#Marketing Strategy#Entrepreneur Media
Matt Lillywhite

Experts Warn Of Major Food Shortage In The United States

If you've recently been shopping, you may have noticed that many items are out of stock. Unfortunately, food shortages are becoming more common due to supply chain issues and various economic factors. And, if experts are correct, the shortages could significantly worsen in the coming months.
Entrepreneur

Affirm (AFRM) Shares Gain on Its Partnership With Target

Shares of Affirm Holdings, Inc. AFRM rose following its tie-up with retailer Target Corporation (TGT). The partnership will allow customers shopping at the Target stores to avail the company’s BNPL services. The news cheered investors and added credence to this buy now pay later company’s business model. The partnership with...
RETAIL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Marketing
Entrepreneur

Will the Unicorn Boom Lead To a Unicorn Bust?

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media. The term ‘unicorn’ was coined by US-based venture capitalist Aileen Lee. She was perhaps drawing a parallel with the mythical creature, to try and highlight how valuations of certain billion-dollar startups were perhaps just as mythical -- or based on figments of imagination.
BUSINESS
Entrepreneur

Should Value Investors Consider Carter's (CRI) Stock Now?

Value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. After all, who wouldn’t want to find stocks that are either flying under the radar and are compelling buys, or offer up tantalizing discounts when compared to fair value?. One way to...
STOCKS
Entrepreneur

Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for October 8th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, October 8th:. Murphy Oil Corporation MUR: This oil and natural gas exploration and production company has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 18% over the last 60 days.
STOCKS
Entrepreneur

Here's Why You Should Add STERIS (STE) to Your Portfolio

STERIS plc STE is gaining from elevated consumer demand and rebound in procedure volumes. The ongoing integration efforts for Cantel Medical buoy optimism. Further, the raised fiscal 2022 outlook is encouraging. However, stiff competition and macroeconomic problems remain concerns. In the past six months, shares of this Zacks Rank #2...
STOCKS
Sourcing Journal

Why Levi’s is Optimistic About Margins Despite Rising Cotton Prices

The general demand for comfortable fashion is evolving from at-home sweats into a wider landscape where loungewear and new denim styles coexist. And Levi’s is here for the ride. “The casualization trends that have been accelerated by the pandemic globally are here to stay,” Chip Bergh, Levi Strauss & Co. president and CEO, said during the company’s Q3 2021 earnings call on Wednesday. “In the U.S., both the apparel segment and the denim category are now larger than pre-pandemic, with denim growth outpacing total apparel for the second quarter in a row. We expect these drivers will provide our business with a...
APPAREL
Entrepreneur

Log 9 Materials Raises $2 Mn From Petronas Ventures And Others

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media. Bengaluru-headquartered advanced batterytech and deeptech startup Log 9 Materials on Friday announced to have concluded its Series A+ capital raise round of $10 million by announcing a $2 million investment from PETRONAS Ventures – the venture capital arm of PETRONAS, a global energy and solutions company. This Series A+ funding round of Log 9 has been led by India’s battery major Amara Raja Batteries Ltd.; it also involved the participation of Exfinity Ventures and Sequoia Capital India's Surge Programme, alongside a clutch of strategic angel investors.
BUSINESS
Entrepreneur

Why Chipotle (CMG) Could Beat Earnings Estimates Again

If you are looking for a stock that has a solid history of beating earnings estimates and is in a good position to maintain the trend in its next quarterly report, you should consider Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG). This company, which is in the Zacks Retail - Restaurants industry, shows potential for another earnings beat.
LIFESTYLE
Entrepreneur

2 Downgrades In Healthcare You Might Want To Buy

When Opportunity Knocks In The Healthcare Industry. Today we’re focusing on two stocks in the real of healthcare that just received some notable analyst activity. The activity is notable because it is bearish in light of recent market expectations and opens up what we see as potentially high-return entry opportunities. In both cases the analysts have reason to lower their targets or downgrade the stocks but also in both cases, the long-term opportunities are still present. If you’re looking for a place to park some money in the healthcare industry and can handle above-average risk Accolade and Allogene Therapeutics is well worth the look.
MARKETS
Entrepreneur

4 Defensive Sector ETFs to Protect Your Portfolio

Wall Street has been experiencing huge volatility over the past month triggered by rising yields, persistently high inflation and the prospect of Fed’s policy tightening. Notably, the 10-year Treasury yields climbed above 1.57% (read: Bet on Rising Yields With Inverse Treasury ETFs). The latest U.S. Fed’s preferred inflation gauge shows...
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy