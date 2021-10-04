Sales And Marketing Leaders: Wake Up, It's Almost 2022!

When Opportunity Knocks In The Healthcare Industry. Today we’re focusing on two stocks in the real of healthcare that just received some notable analyst activity. The activity is notable because it is bearish in light of recent market expectations and opens up what we see as potentially high-return entry opportunities. In both cases the analysts have reason to lower their targets or downgrade the stocks but also in both cases, the long-term opportunities are still present. If you’re looking for a place to park some money in the healthcare industry and can handle above-average risk Accolade and Allogene Therapeutics is well worth the look.

