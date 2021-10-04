This Audio Mixer Is A Eurorack

If you need to turn your day up to 11, this is the track to do it. Producer Chan has a new single out, and it’s a mid-party banger on “Ritual.” Full of big bass, screeching synths and an ever-constant thump, the track transports you to the middle of a massive party from the moment you press play. In the course of three minutes, you’ll be jamming out to the EDM track, pumping your fist and chanting along with the gang vocals that make an appearance towards the back end of the record. The song comes and goes in a flash, but it makes its presence felt in that time. Check out “Ritual” below:

MUSIC ・ 8 DAYS AGO