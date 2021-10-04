CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
China science, technology news summary -- Oct. 4

Cover picture for the articleBEIJING, Oct. 4 (Xinhua) -- The following is a summary of published science and technology news of China. China unveiled an array of new military and civilian aircraft, its latest space exploration achievements, and a series of cutting-edge electronic technologies and products at this year's Airshow China, or the 13th China International Aviation and Aerospace Exhibition in Zhuhai, south China's Guangdong Province.

Voice of America

Why China Sends Warplanes Into Taiwan’s Airspace But Doesn’t Attack

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA — University student Feng Hao of Taiwan and his parents worry increasingly of an attack from mainland China, just 60 kilometers from their island. The number of Chinese military planes flown through a corner of Taiwan’s air defense identification zone surged to 125 in the first days of October.
MILITARY
Birmingham Star

Xi talks with Japanese PM over phone

BEIJING, Oct. 8 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday held a phone conversation with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida. Noting that China and Japan are close neighbors, Xi, citing an ancient Chinese saying, stressed that good neighborliness is a treasure of a country. To maintain and develop friendly...
CHINA
Birmingham Star

China orders huge boost in coal output to avert severe power crunch

Beijing has called for an immediate expansion of coal production in Inner Mongolia by nearly 100 million tons, Reuters reports. This comes amid a global energy crunch and coal shortages in the country. The proposed increase would reportedly make up nearly 3% of China's total thermal coal consumption. The 72...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Birmingham Star

Xi vows to pursue 'reunification' with Taiwan by peaceful means

Beijing [China], October 9 (ANI): Chinese President Xi Jinping on Saturday vowed to pursue "reunification" with Taiwan by peaceful means and asserted that the country firmly opposes any foreign interference in the matter. His remarks come amidst the rising tensions between Beijing and Taipei after nearly 150 Chinese military aircraft...
POLITICS
AFP

US, China chief trade negotiators hold 'candid exchange'

US Trade Representative Katherine Tai spoke with Chinese Vice Premier Liu He on Friday to discuss Chinese commercial practices that Washington deems unfair. This was the second consultation between the chief trade negotiators from the world's two biggest economies after relations were damaged under former US president Donald Trump. The two last spoke in May. "During their candid exchange, Ambassador Tai and Vice Premier Liu acknowledged the importance of the bilateral trade relationship and the impact that it has not only on the United States and China but also the global economy," the USTR said in a statement. China's state-run Xinhua news agency said the two sides "conducted pragmatic, candid and constructive exchanges."
FOREIGN POLICY
The Independent

Less travel, more moviegoing over China National Day break

China saw a major dip in travel over the past week’s National Day vacation. People staying home appeared to have chosen the cinema instead, with a patriotic Korean War film taking in more than 3.45 billion yuan ($535 million) at the box office. The official Xinhua News Agency reported that over the seven-day holiday beginning Oct. 1, China saw 515 million trips taken, just over 70% during the same period last year before the coronavirus outbreak spurred travel restrictions and demands for testing, vaccinations and quarantines. Spending appeared to have bounced back, however, with tourists splashing out 389 billion...
TRAVEL
The Independent

EXPLAINER: How China flights near Taiwan enflame tensions

A recent spate of Chinese military flights off southwestern Taiwan has prompted alarm from the island, which Beijing claims as its own, and is increasing tensions in a region already on edge. The flights are one piece of a complex puzzle in Asia, where the United States and its allies have stepped up their naval maneuvers and Australia announced last month it is acquiring nuclear-powered submarines in a deal seen as a direct challenge to Beijing. Meanwhile, Japan has grown increasingly vocal about China becoming a security threat.Experts agree that armed conflict is not imminent, but as military activity...
POLITICS
The Independent

French senators meet with Taiwan's Tsai at tense time

A group of French senators visiting Taiwan as part of a regular parliamentary exchange met with President Tsai Ing-wen on Thursday morning during a trip that comes in a particularly tense moment between Taiwan and China Tsai spoke briefly before their meeting, giving France's former defense minister, Alain Richard, the Order of Propitious Clouds, a distinction recognizing “his contributions to Taiwan-France relations.” She thanked him for leading an effort in the French Senate to pass a resolution in support of allowing Taiwan to participate in international organizations like the World Health Organization.China claims self-ruled Taiwan as its own territory...
FOREIGN POLICY
case.edu

“Crackdown on Academic Collaboration with China Harms American Science”

The Department of Physics will host a lecture with XIaoxing Xi, the Laura H. Carnell Professor of Physics at Temple University and winner of the 2020 Sakharov Prize of the American Physical Society, Thursday, Oct. 7, from 4 to 5 p.m. Xi will present “Crackdown on Academic Collaboration with China...
SCIENCE
Physics World

The opportunities and challenges of doing science in China

Taken from the October 2021 issue of Physics World. Members of the Institute of Physics can enjoy the full issue via the Physics World app. Italian astrophysicist Roberto Soria talks to Ling Xin about living and working in China and how that changed when the pandemic hit. How did you...
SCIENCE
101 WIXX

BOJ debated risks from supply constraints, China slowdown – September summary

TOKYO (Reuters) – Bank of Japan policymakers debated rising risks to the country’s exports and output such as China’s economic slowdown, chip shortages and Southeast Asian factory shutdowns, a summary of opinion at last month’s interest rate review showed on Friday. “Exports and outputs continue to rise. But we must...
ECONOMY
MarketRealist

Here's What Could Happen If China's Economy Crashes

As property development giant Evergrande's debt repayment deadlines loom, the question of whether China's economy will crash is becoming more urgent. The Chinese government could bail out Evergrande or let it default on $300 billion of debt. Article continues below advertisement. If China's economy does crash, here's the impact we'd...
ECONOMY
citywatchla.com

Hello, China? This is the Pentagon Calling. . .

First the storming of the capitol on Jan 6. Seen from Beijing it looked like a failed coup, a botched but serious attempt to upend U.S. politics. Now, a book by journalists Bob Woodward and Robert Costa claims U.S. General Mark Milley, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, called General Li Zuocheng of the People’s Liberation Army not once but twice. First on October 30, 2020, just four days before the election. The second call took place on January 8, two days after Trump supporters stormed the Capitol. Milley sought to assure Li that the United States was stable and not going to attack.
MILITARY
The Independent

US-China challenge: Easing tensions despite differences

In a relationship as fraught as America’s and China’s, just an agreement that talks were productive was a sign of progress.Nine months into Joe Biden s presidency, the two sides finally appear to be trying to ease tensions that date from the Trump administration — though U.S. complaints about Chinese policies on trade, Taiwan and other issues are little diminished.A closed-door meeting in Zurich on Wednesday between senior Chinese foreign policy adviser Yang Jiechi and White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan was not accompanied by the public acrimony on display at earlier meetings.After the six-hour talks, the U.S....
FOREIGN POLICY
SpaceNews.com

ODNI to share unclassified science and technology priorities

ST LOUIS – The Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI) is preparing unclassified documents to share its science and technology priorities with industry and academia, John Beieler, ODNI science and technology director, said Oct. 5 at the GEOINT 2021 Symposium here. ODNI began creating the documents by asking...
SCIENCE

