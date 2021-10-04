Red Flag Warning issued for Crook County Plains, Northern Campbell, Southern Campbell by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-04 14:19:00 MDT Expires: 2021-10-04 19:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A red flag warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Crook County Plains; Northern Campbell; Southern Campbell; Weston County Plains; Wyoming Black Hills RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH MONDAY EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 314, 315, 316, 317, 318, 323, AND 327 .Very dry air remains in place across the region beneath a strong upper level ridge of high pressure. Relative humidity will continue to drop into the 6 to 10 percent range this afternoon, with southerly winds gusting around 25 mph. Critical fire weather conditions will continue until early evening, after which relatively humidity will rise slightly, but humidity recovery overnight will remain poor with some breezy southwest winds continuing. Near critical fire weather conditions will develop again Tuesday afternoon. RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 314, 315, 316, 317, 318, 323, AND 327 * AFFECTED AREA...Fire Weather Zones 314 Northern Campbell, 315 Southern Campbell, 316 Crook County Plains, 317 Weston County Plains, 318 Wyoming Black Hills, 323 Northern Foot Hills and 327 Butte County Area. * WINDS...South 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...6 to 10 percent. * IMPACTS...The combination of gusty winds and low relative humidity would produce critical fire weather conditions.