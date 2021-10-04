Red Flag Warning issued for Northern Foot Hills by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-04 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-10-04 19:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A red flag warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Northern Foot Hills RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH MONDAY EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 314, 315, 316, 317, 318, 323, AND 327 .Very dry and warm weather is expected across much of the area today. Increasing southerly winds this afternoon coupled with relative humidity values approaching 10 percent will produce critical fire weather conditions over northeastern Wyoming and portions of the northwestern South Dakota plains and northern foothills. RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONE 323 The National Weather Service in Rapid City has issued a Red Flag Warning for gusty winds and low relative humidity, which is in effect from noon today to 7 PM MDT this evening. * AFFECTED AREA...Fire Weather Zone 323 Northern Foot Hills. * WINDS...Southeast 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 13 percent. * IMPACTS...The combination of gusty winds and low relative humidity would produce critical fire weather conditions.