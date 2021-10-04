CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kilauea, HI

UH researchers confirm vog decreases rainfall; Kilauea continues to erupt

By Ray Anne Galzote
KHON2
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHONOLULU (KHON2) — Vog from the Kilauea eruption has already begun to reach certain areas on the Big Island, like South Point, Ocean View and the Kona Districts. Vog — or volcanic smog — is the result of a volcanic eruption. It is created when sulfur dioxide from these eruptions mix with sunlight, particles and other gases within the atmosphere. Vog can also cause several health issues for those who are exposed.

